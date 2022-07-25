Harry Potter turns 20; see how the cast is today

In 2021, one of the most popular franchises in history turned 20. Harry Potter released his first film (The Philosopher’s Stone) in November 2001, and his last (Deathly Hallows Part 2) in 2011. Since then, the cast of the saga has changed a lot and has been involved in interesting projects in film and TV.

The wizard’s saga came to an end in 2011, but the Magic Universe continues to be successful. With the Fantastic Beasts films, the franchise maintains its hold on the fantasy world.

To celebrate the franchise’s anniversary, the HBO Max platform launched the Back to Hogwarts special, with interviews with actors, directors and members of the production team.

We reveal below how the Harry Potter cast has changed from the first film in the franchise to the present; check out.

Daniel Radcliffe – Harry Potter

In the Harry Potter franchise, Daniel Radcliffe plays the titular character. After the conclusion of the saga, the British actor did his best to move away from the image of the little wizard and diversify his career. For this, he bet on independent, bizarre and unusual projects.

Shortly after the release of Deathly Hallows Part 2, Radcliffe starred in the horror film The Woman in Black and the LGBTQIA+ drama Verses of a Crime. More recently, the actor starred in the comedy series Miracle Workers. Currently, the eternal Harry Potter awaits the release of the biopic Weird: The Al Yankovic Story.

Emma Watson – Hermione Granger

Emma Watson’s unforgettable performance as Hermione Granger was just the beginning of her acclaimed Hollywood career. In 2013, the actress showed a very different side of her performance as the spoiled Nicki in the movie Bling Ring: The Hollywood Gang, directed by Sofia Coppola.

Subsequently, Emma Watson starred in the live-action remake of Beauty and the Beast. The actress’ other projects include the apocalyptic comedy It’s the End!, and the acclaimed drama Little Women, produced by Greta Gerwig. More recently, the actress participated in the special Back to Hogwarts.

Rupert Grint – Ron Weasley

Unlike Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson, Rupert Grint struggled to develop his Hollywood career in a post-Harry Potter world. For this reason, the British actor dedicated himself mainly to independent films and TV series. After Deathly Hallows, his first film project was the war film Honor Cross.

Since then, Rupert Grint has starred in films such as the drama Dangerous Conquests, the biopic CBGB: The Cradle of Punk Rock and the satirical comedy Moonwalkers: Moonwalk. On TV, Grint is known for the series Sick Note and Servant. For the future, Rupert Grint is confirmed in the horror Knock at the Cabin. M. Night Shyamalan’s feature is expected to hit theaters in 2023.

Tom Felton – Draco Malfoy

After playing antagonist Draco Malfoy in Harry Potter, Tom Felton played another villain in Planet of the Apes: Inception. Since then, the actor has excelled in low-budget films and TV series. In The Flash, for example, Felton plays scientist Julian Albert. In addition, the actor stars in the science fiction Origin, available on YouTube.

In 2018, Tom Felton played Laertes in the film Ophelia, inspired by the play Hamlet. On Netflix, the actor is known for his cameo in the children’s film Monster Hunting Handbook. The actor’s most recent project was the drama Save the Cinema, which was released in 2022.

Matthew Lewis – Neville Longbottom

In the Harry Potter franchise, the British Matthew Lewis played the shy Neville Longbottom, one of the most beloved characters in the saga. The actor has changed a lot since the release of Deathly Hallows Part 2, impressing fans with his incredible physical transformation. In 2015, Lewis shocked the internet by posing in his underwear in an Attitude magazine shoot.

Currently, Matthew Lewis remains active, both in film and on TV. After Harry Potter, the actor acted in films such as The Rise, Me Before You, The Perfect Vengeance and Suddenly Mother. On TV, the actor has projects like Ripper Street, Happy Valley, Impractical Jokers and All Creatures Great and Small.

Evanna Lynch – Luna Lovegood

Introduced in Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Luna Lovegood quickly became one of the most popular characters in the franchise. Much of her success is due to the charisma of actress Evanna Lynch. Born in Ireland, Lynch stands out for her off-screen projects – most notably in vegan activism and animal rights organizations.

Besides Harry Potter, Evanna Lynch has few projects in her filmography. After Deathly Hallows, the actress acted in just 5 films: GBF, Addiction: A 60’s Love Story, Danny and the Human Zoo, My Name is Emily and Madness in the Method. On TV, Lynch is in the thriller series Silent Witness.

Bonnie Wright – Ginny Weasley

In Harry Potter, Bonnie Wright plays Ginny Weasley, Ron’s younger sister who eventually marries the protagonist. Like Evanna Lynch, Wright is better known for her activism than her artistic career. She is an influential advocate for the environment, serving as an “ambassador” for organizations such as Greenpeace and Lumos.

In cinema, Bonnie Wright is in films like After the Dark, Before I Sleep, My Dad Is Grumpy and Who Killed Nelson Nutmeg. In recent years, the actress has also become a respected director and screenwriter, with films like Separate We Come, Separate We Go, Know Thyself and Fade to Gold.

All Harry Potter movies are available on HBO Max.