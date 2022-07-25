Haute couture: 7 topics that marked the winter 2023 shows in Paris | Julia Tiberius

I always like to wait a few days to take stock of a fashion week . In this case, I go against the rule. I think it’s when the avalanche of information on social media gives way to calm that we really understand what happened, what was cool or not, which trend came to stay…

about this haute couture week I confess that I came across mixed feelings. On the one hand, surreally beautiful and important parades. On the other, a certain emptiness — in the literal sense of the word. Despite Paris being crowded and chaotic, I noticed the shows emptied, smaller, with fewer looks. I wonder if it is a reflection of the lack of the Chinese (who are still not traveling because of China’s “COVID zero” policy) and the Russians (for obvious reasons), two of the most important markets in the sector, or if it is a reflection of post pandemic or coincidence of factors.

To focus on the good part, here are 7 moments that deserved my “WOW!” throughout the season couture.

Olivier Rousteing for Jean Paul Gaultier

Third designer invited to design a haute couture collection for Jean Paul Gaultier, Olivier Rousteing, creative director at Balmain since 2011, shined. I like to think that your presentation is a portrait of what haute couture should be today: fashion and art mixed, irreverence, dreaminess, glamor and fun.

The designer said that this collection was a love letter to Gaultier, who watched everything from the front row, and that was clear on the runway. The looks were a true ode to Jean Paul’s work and the symbols he created; his perfume tin packaging, for example, became a dress, skirt, belt, bracelets, choker… Its iconic silhouette with a marked and prominent bust, cone type, was also reinterpreted in several versions, as well as the classic striped. navy that he liked to wear so much. It was beautiful, stunning. Jean-Paul Gaultier was moved to tears and, in the end, he received the applause alongside Olivier – both very emotional. It’s beautiful when fashion moves.

Like it or not (I’m neither a fan nor follower, although I think they’re great), the Kardashians are probably the best-known family in the world — maybe they’ll lose to the British royal family, I can’t say. So imagine what happens when Kim decides to make her debut on the catwalks of Paris? Drooling, confusion and yelling, of course. The star paraded through Balenciaga and attended other shows alongside her 9-year-old daughter, North West, who, despite having been to other shows, made her debut as persona this season — with exclusive tailor-made looks, a front-row seat and lots of clicks from the paparazzi. The matriarch, Kris Jenner, also took a close-up in the French capital and watched from the queue A Kim take her so observed and photographed steps in a look all black.

The casting of millions (of followers) from Balenciaga

Increasingly focused on digital marketing (hello, sneakers destroyed that were the subject of days on social networks) and generating buzz, Balenciaga invited ultra, mega famous personalities to act as models and parade its new collection. In addition to Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman (which became a meme for looking robotic), Dua Lipa and Eduardo CamavingaFrench player for Real Madrid, were part of the show alongside the supermodels Naomi Campbell and Bella Hadid. Together, they have over 490 million followers on Instagram.

Another image of the show that circulated a lot in the networks was the bride who took two steps forward and one step back, the dress was so long and heavy that she could not walk. Among the clothes, the highlights are scarcer. The collection has beautiful dresses, well-cut coats, but nothing “wow” or too new.

Leonie Hanne on the catwalk

A week before arriving in Brazil and gathering 90% of Brazilian influencers at Copacabana Palace, in Rio, waiting for a photo, Leonie crossed the Paris haute couture catwalks. Visibly moved, the German influencer opened Georges Hobeika’s show and closed Celia Kritharioti’s, this time as the bride.

This, by the way, was for me the most cute of fashion week. As Leonie crossed the catwalk to end the show, a photographer invaded the space and spoiled the photos of the fellow professionals who were in the pit and started booing. She was super nervous — and so were we, because it took us a while to understand what was going on. Her boyfriend Alex then came running to the front and yelled for Leonie to parade one more time to secure the photos. She did, this time much more serenely, and as she passed him she set her face aside and grinned. It may seem silly, but it was beautiful to see, for a moment relationship goals.

Breathtaking. There is no expression that better defines what Valentino’s haute couture presentation was in Piazza di Spagna in Rome. The name of the performance, “Valentino the Beginning”, made reference to the set, which is also where the brand’s atelier began in 1960.

In the eyes of a star-studded audience, with Anne Hathaway, Kate Hudson, Andrew Garfield and Naomi, Pierpaolo Piccioli presented a wonderful collection, vibrant, festive and extremely rich in colors, textures, volumes and materials, always inspired by the work of the eponymous stylist founder of the brand. In the end, he even invited the seamstresses who work with him to cross the catwalk (or, in this case, the steps of Piazza di Spagna), all together. Chilling!

The diamonds of high jewelry

I’ve never seen anything like it. Not even like. It is during the haute couture fashion week that some of the most traditional jewelry stores in the world receive press, influencers and, of course, customers to present their high-jewelry novelties.

There, the most incredible diamonds in the world adorn large size necklaces, earrings and imposing crowns. For jewelry lovers like me, it’s a surreal experience. This is the third time I’ve been invited, but it’s also the one that enchanted me the most.

I especially loved the collections of two brands: messikawhich, inspired by the Egyptians, brought a lot of gold and extremely fashionable pieces that, despite being heavy, made me want to wear them even with jeans and a t-shirt, and chaumet — this one, jaw-dropping. With jewels with a classic profile, which could brighten the neck (or the head) of any princess or queen, the collection made reference to the bottom of the sea. Words barely do justice to the beauty and brilliance of these objects (the problem is that in jewelry, not even the photos can handle it). I highlight the necklace of diamonds, emeralds, sapphires and opal — the biggest and most surreal I’ve ever seen. The tone of the stone varied between blue and green and it seemed to be lit up inside, so strong was the light it was emanating from.

Beginnings and celebration: life is a party!

Usually, we don’t see big trends being born at couture fashion week. Many of the brands that show are focused on party and bridal fashion, which is always more slow; those that aren’t, go down the path of dreams with less “real life” ideals like the ready-to-wear fashion show in March and September. However, one movement caught my attention this time: the celebration of life, of a fresh start.

The catwalks were invaded by vibrant colors, sparkles, metallics, sequins, feathers, a vibe effervescent and delicious! I hope this is a trend that will, in fact, be both in fashion and in life!