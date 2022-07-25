haven’t stopped farting in 5 years

Tyrone Pradesa 46-year-old man, has filed a lawsuit against one of the food stalls at the Christmas fair in birminghamat the UKfor an event that took place 5 years ago and that, according to him, has impacted him ever since.

For those who are curious, according to information, after consuming a snack with ham he does not stop passing gas, a symptom that was associated at that time with others such as vomiting, diarrhea, cramps and fever.

In a statement, Prades’ defense stated that at the time it all happened, the 46-year-old man consulted with a doctor and almost all of his symptoms disappeared about 5 weeks later, except for one: the gas. The lawyer reinforced that the sandwich consumed was contaminated with salmonella.

Robert Parkin, who represents Tyrone, also said that such a condition directly impacts his client’s life. “The duration of this symptom turned his life upside down. He suffers from excessive flatulence, which causes great embarrassment.”reported.

In turn, Philip Davy, who is the lawyer representing the fair, explained that the exam carried out in 2017 did not indicate the presence of salmonella. The case is still to be heard by the UK court. Tyrone Prades demands a sum equivalent to BRL 1.3 million as compensation.

