“He must arrive…”; Mauro Cezar brings an exclusive about the probable reinforcement of Fla and stirs the Nation on the Web

Flamengo beat Avaí 2-1, in a match played this Sunday morning (24), in Ressacada, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão. Pedro scored twice to define the positive result. With the third consecutive victory in the championship, Rubro-Negro ends the 1st round in sixth place, two points behind the G-4.

Fla looked for important reinforcements in this transfer window. They were Chilean midfielder Arturo Vidal and striker Everton Cebolinha. Vidal took to the field in the final 15 minutes of the match against Avaí, making his debut with the Rubro-Negra shirt. On the other hand, Cebolinha, debuted in the middle of the week, assisting the Club’s fourth goal, in a 4-0 victory over Juventude.

The Board continues to move behind the scenes and has conversations with midfielder Wallace and midfielder Oscar, to further strengthen the cast of Dorival Jr. If the midfield is lacking, after the departures of Andreas Pereira and Willian Arão, the right-back is another gap to be filled in the Flamengo group.

And a name for the position has stirred the Nation on social media. This is the right-back Guillermo Varela, currently at Dynamo Moscow. This Sunday (24), the news that the Uruguayan would have abandoned the Russian club’s concentration, animated the Rubro-Negra fans on the Web. And journalist Mauro Cezar Pereira brought an update on the case this Sunday night (24):

“Guillermo Varela is practically in litigation with Dynamo. He should arrive, as I anticipated. Flamengo has already made the proposal, everything is in place. Depends on what? If Varela breaks the contract and then he will be the new right-back do Flamengo”, wrote Mauro Cezar on his social networks.