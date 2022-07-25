Hero grabs and saves child who fell from the 6th floor of a building. VIDEO

A true hero managed to catch and save a child who had fallen from the 6th floor of a building, at the exact moment he was walking down the street.

Security camera footage captured the scene last week in Jiaxing, China.

The boy was walking beside a woman and talking on his cell phone when he realized the child was about to fall out of the window. The two ran together to save the child (watch below)

In the images, you can see when he and his wife are positioned under the window.

Then the little one falls from the top and the couple is ready to hold the girl. What a panic!

Now, calculate the height of a 6-story building plus the weight of the child during the fall.

And the hero bore it all in his arms, along with his colleague.

“Confidence”

The man told local media that the child has the same name as his daughter, Xinxin, which means “trust”.

Despite the shock, she was not seriously injured.

After the rescue, the child was taken to a hospital, where he underwent examinations.

She had injuries to her lungs and legs, and her condition is stable, the South China Morning Post reported.

Really, he was the right man, in the right place, at the right time.

