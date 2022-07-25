How I Met Your Mother: 5 mugs for collectors and fans of the series – Monet

+



How I Met Your Mother mugs illustrate key items and moments from the series (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

How I Met Your Mother is considered by many fans as one of the most popular series in the sitcom format, mainly because of the way it is narrated and the characteristics of each character. Because of this, there are several collectibles aimed at those who most appreciate the series, such as stamped mugs. The list below presents five models, with prices starting at R$39.

Among the selection, stands out the “Legendary” mug, by the brand Amo Canecas, which brings the famous catchphrase of the character Barney Stinson and is available for about BRL 36. The JPS Info model, on the other hand, highlights striking objects from the series, such as the famous yellow umbrella and the mysterious pineapple. This version is sold for approximately R$ 69. Know all the options in detail.

Mug illustrates the popular yellow umbrella of the character’s future wife (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

1. Yellow Umbrella – from BRL 39

This model from the Artgeek brand illustrates the umbrella in yellow, an item that is quite recurrent in How I Met Your Mother, as it belongs to the future wife of the protagonist Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor). The object is found by Ted in a club, after the mysterious “mother” loses it, but due to some events, it returns to its original owner.

According to the manufacturer’s specifications, the product is made of ceramic, has a capacity of 325 ml and weighs 330 g. On Amazon’s website, the article is rated 5 out of 5 stars, but still no relevant comments. Yellow Umbrella Mug is available for about R$39.

Mug is themed on the blue horn, which appeared in the first episode of the series (Photo: Playback/Amazon)

2. Blue Horn – from R$38

Also produced by the Artgeek brand, the second model on the list illustrates the blue horn, another striking symbol in How I Met Your Mother. In the first episode of the series, Ted steals the instrument in a restaurant to gift Robin Scherbatsky (Cobie Smulders), the girl he would love throughout the seasons. In addition to the design, the product also bears the phrase “I would have stolen you a whole orchestra”, which means “I would have stolen an entire orchestra for you” in free translation. The phrase is said by Ted in the scene, but it is also the name of a song by the band Empire! Empire! (I Was a Lonely Estate), which plays at the time of the couple.

The product is made of ceramic, holds 325 ml, weighs 330 g and is rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. In the comments field, buyers praise the quality of the item and up to the date of publication of this article, no negative reviews have been made. The blue horn mug is sold for values from BRL 38.

Mug illustrates the faces of the five friends who participate in the series (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

3. Faces – from BRL 35

This option illustrates the faces of the characters Ted, Robin, Barney (Neil Patrick Harris), in addition to the couple Lily Aldrin (Alyson Hannigan) and Marshall Eriksen (Jason Segel). Although details such as the mouth, nose and eyes are not shown, it is possible to identify each one because of the hair style and clothing.

Like the previous items, this one is also made of ceramic, weighs 330 g, but holds 330 ml, a difference of 5 ml more. The product is rated 5 out of 5 stars on the Amazon website, and buyers point out that the material is of good quality. So far, there are no negative reviews about the article. The mug with the characters’ faces is accessible for values from BRL 35.

The mug is themed after the famous Barney Stinson catchphrase (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

4. Legendary – from BRL 36

This model from the Amo Canecas store aims to please fans of the Barney Stinson character. The phrase stamped on the item, “It’s going to be Legen… wait for it… dary” (“It’s going to be Legen… wait a little… dário”, in direct translation), represents one of the main catchphrases of the character, who expects every night of fun to be legendary.

According to the manufacturer, this mug is made of porcelain, has a capacity of 325 ml and weighs 600 g. On Amazon, the item is rated 4.3 out of 5 stars, and buyers point out that the product has good material and was delivered in good condition. However, no complaints were made about the article. The Legenday model can be obtained for approximately BRL 36.

Mug illustrates several remarkable moments and objects from the series (Photo: Reproduction/Amazon)

5. Moments – from BRL 69

The JPS Info mug illustrates several moments from How I Met Your Mother, with references that fans will love to identify. Among them, you can see the mysterious pineapple, which ended up in Ted’s apartment after a long night of adventure. Another item that is present is the book “The Bro Code”, written and mentioned by Barney numerous times.

According to the specifications, the mug is made of ceramic, holds 325 ml, weighs 500 g and is rated 5 out of 5 stars on Amazon. However, as of the publication date of this article, no buyer has commented on the product. The model can be purchased for about BRL 69.

