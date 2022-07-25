How to remove camera shortcut from iPhone lock screen

Accessing the iPhone camera is quite simple, just turn on the screen and drag to the side to take pictures. However, by not asking for unlock code or biometric authentication, many users may feel uncomfortable and want to remove the camera shortcut from the iPhone lock screen.

While it is not possible to view any photos or videos stored on the iPhone without unlocking it, the camera shortcut on the lock screen allows anyone to take photos and record without the device owner’s permission.

To make it inaccessible, you can resort to Screen Time feature and restrict access to the shortcut to anyone who does not know the iPhone unlock code. So, here’s how to proceed:

Open the Settings app; Tap on “Usage Time”; Go to “Content & Privacy” and enable “Restrictions”; Select “Allowed Apps” and disable “Camera”.

Block access to iPhone camera by Screen Time (Screenshot: Thiago Furquim/Canaltech)

Remember that all ways to open iPhone camera will be blocked on iOS by Screen Time restriction. You will need to enter the unlock code when you want to take photos and video recordings in the future.