Hulk praises Cuca’s arrival in a game-free week at Atltico
1 hour ago
photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
Hulk to find Cuca in the Atltico from this Tuesday
After the defeat to Corinthians, Atltico will return to work this Tuesday. The club will have a free week for training, as they are out of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The next training session will already be led by coach Cuca, who returns to the club after seven months away from football. He will replace Turco Mohamed, who was fired last Friday.
Striker Hulk is excited
Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic
At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
For Hulk, the team has to focus on recovering the points lost in the Brazilian, but also prepare for the Copa Libertadores dispute.
The following week, Galo starts the quarterfinal dispute against Palmeiras, tormentor in last year’s semi.
Hulk says that the continental title is the dream of the squad and says that there are only five games left for the long-awaited achievement. He preaches total focus on the search for the Libertadores bi.
“We have to think about improving, recovering the lost points. It’s not easy. The Brazilian Championship is not an easy game. If we start a sequence of victories, I’m sure we’ll enter the top. And also focus on Libertadores. games for us to make our Libertadores dream come true. Let’s face these games as five finals, to, God willing, give joy to this crowd that deserves so much”, he concluded.
21 remarkable moments of coach Cuca for the Atltico
On August 8, 2011, Cuca was presented, alongside former president Alexandre Kalil, as Atlético’s coach – for the first time. “I’m happy to return to Belo Horizonte. I arrive hopeful, excited, with great expectations of doing a good job and trusting the Atlético group, which I know well. It’s a good group, with quality, that had great moments in the hands of Dorival. With the dedication that we have, the donation, the heart that we always put together with the reason, I have no doubt that the Atlético fan will believe and like our work. commanded 100% by each one, because that’s how we work”, said Poca. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
Cuca’s debut was on August 10, 2011. Galo lost 2-1 to Botafogo, in Ipatingo, in a first leg of the 2nd phase of the Copa Sudamericana. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
On August 28, 2011, Atltico was beaten 2-1 by Cruzeiro for the 19th round of the Brazilian Championship. That was Cuca’s sixth game under Atltico’s command and sixth defeat. Even under enormous pressure, the coach was kept in office. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
On the rainy afternoon of November 27, 2011, Cuca saved Atltico from relegation with a 4-0 rout over Botafogo, at Arena do Jacar, in the 37th round of the Brazilian Championship that year. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM
On December 4, 2011, Atltico ended the Brazilian Championship in a melancholy way. With the chance of relegating (at that height, for the first time) rival Cruzeiro, Galo was thrashed 6-1 in a vexatious afternoon at Arena do Jacar. – photo: Jorge Gontijo/Estado de Minas
On May 13, 2012, Atltico became champions of Minas Gerais in an undefeated manner, beating América 3-0 in the big decision. This was Cuca’s first title under Galo’s command. – photo: Rodrigo Clemente/EM
On June 4, 2012, Cuca commanded star Ronaldinho Gacho’s first training session at Atltico. The hiring of shirt 49 was a special request from the coach from Paraná to Alexandre Kalil and would yield many fruits to Galo. – photo: Marcos Michelin/EM
On December 2, 2012, Atltico de Cuca won the Clásico against Cruzeiro, 3-2, at Independência, and guaranteed direct classification for the group stage of the Copa Libertadores. Galo returned to the continental tournament after 12 years away.
On May 19, 2013, Atltico lost to Cruzeiro, 2-1, in Mineiro. But, as he won the first game of the Minas Gerais Championship final, 3-0, at Independencia, he won the state championship twice under Cuca’s command. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Cuca used the shirt of Nossa Senhora in some games of the Copa Libertadores 2013. In the decision of the tournament, in which the Rooster won the unprecedented title, he wore the “lucky” shirt. The outfit became an amulet for the coach, who started to use it in several important games throughout his career. – photo: Archive/Estado de Minas
On July 24, 2013, Atltico won the unprecedented title of the Copa Libertadores. Cuca led the team in the campaign history. – photo: Publicity/Atltico
Before the debut at the 2013 Club World Cup, Cuca revealed the board that accepted the proposal from Shandong Luneng, from China. The weather got bad and the coach argued with Marcos Rocha during Galo’s defeat to Raja Casablanca, from Morocco, in the semifinal. – photo: AFP
Cuca also commanded Atltico in the dispute for third place in the World Cup, against Guangzhou Evergrande, from China. After the game, he left the club to introduce himself to another Chinese player, Shandong Luneng. – photo: Alexandre Guzanshe/EM/DA Press
On March 5, 2021, Atltico announced the return of Cuca. He was unveiled on 16 March to kick off the most successful work in the club’s history. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
Atltico led the Campeonato Mineiro, but on April 11, 2021, the team lost the classic to Cruzeiro, 1-0. The defeat created great pressure on the Atlético team and on Cuca’s work. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
After the victory over Athletic, 1-0, at Independência, for the last round of the qualifying phase of the Minas Gerais State Championship, Cuca was involved in yet another controversy. Striker Hulk publicly demanded more chances in the team to recover game rhythm and play better football. Cuca, in the interview, put on warm terms and said that he would give Hulk more chances as a centre-forward. In the next game, shirt number 7 came off the bench, scored the two goals in the victory over América de Cli, in the Copa Libertadores, and started a distinguished career for Galo. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
On September 28, 2021, Cuca experienced the biggest frustration of the season. Galo went ahead of Palmeiras, in Mineiro, but took the tie and ended up being eliminated from the semifinals of the Copa Libertadores by the number of goals scored as a visitor. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
The redemption took place just over two months later. December 2, 2021 is marked in the history of Atltico and Cuca. Galo beat Bahia, with an incredible comeback by 3-2, at Arena Fonte Nova, and finally ended the 50-year fast in the Brazilian Championship. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
On December 15, Cuca won another title for Atltico. Alvinegro beat Athletico-PR at Arena da Baixada and won the Copa do Brasil for the second time. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
On December 28, Cuca decided to leave Atltico. The coach claimed family problems and terminated his contract with the club. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
On July 23, 2022, Cuca accepted Atltico’s offer and was announced as Turco Mohamed’s replacement, seven months after his departure. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico
