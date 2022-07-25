Hulk praises Cuca’s arrival in a game-free week at Atltico

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Hulk to find Cuca in the Atltico from this Tuesday

After the defeat to Corinthians, Atltico will return to work this Tuesday. The club will have a free week for training, as they are out of the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The next training session will already be led by coach Cuca, who returns to the club after seven months away from football. He will replace Turco Mohamed, who was fired last Friday.

Who left and who arrived in the period without Cuca in the Atlantic At the end of last year, Atltico loaned Alan Franco to Charlotte FC. He is in Talleres, Argentina. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Ademir was hired by Atltico after the end of the relationship with America. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Guilherme Castilho returned on loan from Juventude. Club wants to sell the player permanently in this transfer window. – photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico Midfielder Nathan was loaned to Fluminense earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Fbio Gomes was hired earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Diego Costa terminated his contract with Atltico earlier this year. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Midfielder Hyoran was loaned to Bragantino in January. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Otvio was loaned to Atltico in February by Bordeaux, from France. He has already signed permanently with Alvinegro. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Volante Tch Tch terminated his contract with Atltico in April to sign permanently with Botafogo. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Luis Otvio Echapor was loaned to Ponte Preta in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Defender Micael was loaned to Houston Dynamo, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Half Dylan was sold to the New England Revolution, of the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Forward Savarino was sold to Real Salt Lake, from the United States, in April. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Metz, France, defender Jemerson was hired by Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club since leaving Shenzhen FC, from China, striker Alan Kardec signed for Atltico in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico On loan from Ukraine’s Shakhtar Donetsk, attacking midfielder Pedrinho signed for Atlético in June. – photo: Publicity/Atltico At the end of June, young striker Svio was sold to City Group. He was transferred to PSV, from the Netherlands. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Without a club after the end of his contract with Boca Juniors, from Argentina, striker Cristian Pavn signed for Atltico in July. – photo: Publicity/Atltico Striker Hulk is excited

For Hulk, the team has to focus on recovering the points lost in the Brazilian, but also prepare for the Copa Libertadores dispute. The following week, Galo starts the quarterfinal dispute against Palmeiras, tormentor in last year’s semi.

Hulk says that the continental title is the dream of the squad and says that there are only five games left for the long-awaited achievement. He preaches total focus on the search for the Libertadores bi.