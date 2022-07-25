Once again, the Palmeiras fan left Allianz Parque smiling to see an Alviverde win. The victim of the time was Internacional, who even though they tied during the confrontation, were not able to avoid the second goal of the Paulistas in the 2nd half. The 2-1 puts the Barra Funda team four points behind Corinthians, which is currently the runner-up. Despite the success, a detail bothered coach Abel Ferreira a lot.

Palmeiras coach complained about the annulment of Murilo’s goal, for the owners of the house. In Gustavo Scarpa’s cross, the video refereeing team saw the Alviverde defender’s irregular position. Abel expressed fear that the Brasileirão will end up being negatively impacted by VAR, also saying that the game needs to be defined by the protagonists of the field.

“I wanted to see where the frame left off. I just hope and wish that this championship is resolved within the four lines by the two teams that have to be protagonists, not a third. I hope the championship is not resolved by VAR, nor by the referees, but by the teams. I’ve seen a lot of confusion over VAR,” he complained. Abel Ferreira.

The professional showed empathy for the referees, who, according to him, may be suffering the impact of the accumulation of games. The mistake made by the Federation in the Copa do Brasil, which would cost Palmeiras’ elimination, still hurts the team’s coach. According to the Portuguese, there is a similarity between the two bids, causing some confusion for the coach. The CBF refereeing team has not been pleasing the Portuguese.

“I asked if this VAR was the same as in São Paulo (in the Copa do Brasil). Depends where you stopped the frame. I only ask those at the head of the organization to make an effort. I don’t know if they’re tired either, because it really is a lot of game. We feel tired and they have this right, but I hope that this championship will be resolved on the four lines”, argues the Palmeiras coach.