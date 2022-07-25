In addition to Emilia Clarke, know other celebrities who faced aneurysm

THE actress Emilia Clarkeknown for giving life to Daenerys Targaryen in the series “Game of Thrones”, declared in the program “Sunday Morning”, of the BBC that “part of your brain no longer exists”. The reason is two aneurysms that the British woman faced: one in 2011 and another in 2013, while she was recording GOT.





At 35 years old, Clarke considers himself a lucky person to have overcome the condition on two occasions, without being left with sequels. Other personalities did not have the same outcome, as, here in Brazil, was the case of director Jorge Fernando (1955-2019) and actor Tom Veiga (1973-2020), who played the parrot Louro José.





But, as an actress of “game of Thrones“, other celebrities survived the aneurysm and gained a story to tell.





















Sharon Stone

“There’s a life before my brain accident and a life after. The transformation was radical. After suffering the aneurysm, I was left with many gaps in my memory, as if parts of me had disappeared inside me,” said the “Bad Instinct” actress. ” to Elle magazine last year. Sharon Stone, however, revealed some sequelae of the aneurysm she faced in 2001, such as stuttering, difficulty walking and seeing, and loss of the ability to read and write.





Juliette Freire

Upon winning the “BBB 21”, Juliette dedicated the award to her sister, who died 13 years ago from a stroke caused by an aneurysm in her brain. In August of last year, the singer detected the disease in herself during routine exams. Later, when she underwent surgery, she discovered that it was actually an “atypical formation” (of the artery).





Moacyr Franco

The actor and comedian suffered an aneurysm in 1977, when he was 41 years old. At the time, his health condition ended up harming his career. To EXTRA, in 2018, Moacyr Franco revealed that, in general, facing a brain aneurysm brought him “good luck”. “The doctors said I had little chance, and I didn’t have any sequelae. Because of that accident, I discovered orthomolecular treatment, healthy eating, I woke up to longevity,” he said.

