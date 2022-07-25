Intel confirms Arc A770 GPU with 16GB of memory and A750 with 8GB

Confirmation came through the award of an Intel event

Intel Arc Alchemist graphics cards, even after being announced, still have undisclosed technical spec information. VRAM is one of them, but now Intel revealed, albeit in a different way, that the Arc A750 will have 8GB and the A770 will be equipped with 16GB.

The reveal of these specs came through the prize pool of the “treasure hunt” event that Intel had started months ago. There are 300 winners who will receive 100 “Premium” cards, which is the Arc A770 16 GB, plus 200 “Performance” cards, all A750 8GB.

Along with announcing which cards the winners would receive, Intel says that despite the delay in the official release of Arc Alchemist graphics cards, she makes it clear that “the launch is near”. The statement also says that Intel is already moving to reveal more of its GPU lineup.

This has been happening in partnership with great youtubers in the field, such as Gamers Nexus and Linus Tech Tips, where Intel representatives unveiled the Arc A750 and A770 for the first time. The high-end SKU has already been tested and you can check out some of what the GPU is capable of here.

Intel Arc Alchemist Specifications

Arc A770 Arc A750 Arc A580 Arc A380 Arc A310 GPU ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G10 ACM-G11 ACM-G11 Xe cores 32 28 16 8 4 FP32 cores 4096 3584 2048 1024 512 GPU clock 2.5 GHz – – – 2.0 GHz Memory 16 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 8 GB GDDR6 6 GB GDDR6 4 GB GDDR6 memory interface 265-bit 256-bit 128-bit 96-bit 64-bit Memory Clock 15.5 Gbps – – 15.5 Gbps – TBP (TDP) 225 W 225 W 175 W 75 W 75 W MSRP $349-399 US$279-349 US$ 200-249 $129-139 ~$99

Intel Arc GPU drivers are not supported for mining

– Continues after advertising –

The Arc A750, for now, only had an image of the card revealed, which is visually (on the outside) the same reference project that the high-end GPU uses. Gamers Nexus, however, revealed the performance of the entry-level A380 graphics card, which was no longer a surprise, as the GPU was launched in China and the first reviews from there were already everywhere.

Intel’s announcement to the winners of its event also says that the A750, which had official photos sent to the winners, is in final testing, and should be sent soon. The deadline that Intel gave to launch the initial lineup in the west is until the end of September.

…..

Thinking about buying a product online? Discover the Adrenaline Save extension for Google Chrome. It is free and offers you price comparisons in major stores and coupons so you can always buy at the best price. Download now.

Via: VideoCardz