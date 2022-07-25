Intense, talkative and decisive: Vidal’s first 16 minutes at Flamengo | Flamengo

The midfielder who made the effort to be listed – even if the coaching staff projected his debut for a week later – showed in a short time at Ressacada how useful he will be for Flamengo. The lack of initial rhythm was compensated with the experience of someone who has 15 years of European football in his luggage, and the Chilean rewarded the affection of the Santa Catarina fans with a decisive cart, an important pass and, above all, many gestures and speeches to organize the team.

There were many times when Vidal called his teammates for guidance on how to position themselves on the field. He was practically a private coach of Rodinei, who joined him at 33 of the second half, in advances and defensive positions. At one point, he shouted for Everton Cebolinha and gestured asking for depth because he would give the necessary launches.

With the ball, he shared with João Gomes the responsibility of quick recovery when Avaí was in possession. And that’s how the goal came out. After a precise cart for anticipation, the ball stayed with João Gomes, who served Arrascaeta to score with Gabriel and serve Pedro.

– That’s why I came. I came to bring experience, help my teammates to improve in every way and to gain important things. I entered the game with great joy and I hope to continue improving in the next games.

The tuning with some players, by the way, seemed immediate. Already with the score 2 to 1 for Flamengo, he took off a beautiful first pass to Arrascaeta, who passed behind his back, in a move that ended with peixinho from the Uruguayan out.

In the 16 minutes on the field, Vidal touched the ball 14 times, hit 70% of the passes, won two out of four aerial duels, blocked a shot and intercepted a play, according to SofaScore. Active participation for those who admit they need to evolve in some aspects:

– I’m 100% physically. Now, I need to gain pace in the game, get to know my teammates a little more.

At the disposal of Dorival Júnior, Vidal will have the opportunity to debut at Maracanã next Wednesday, at 9:30 pm (Brasília time), against Athletico-PR, in the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. It was only 16 minutes, but it was enough to show that it will be important.

