iPhone 14 Pro will have faster RAM and 48 MP camera, says rumor

With the possible announcement of Apple’s new line of cell phones approaching every day, new rumors and leaks dominate the Internet. This Monday (25), the specialist and senior editor of MacWorld, Jason Cross, revealed some of his main expectations about the new iPhone 14 family.

Using the iPhone 13 Pro as a basis for comparisons in his analysis, Cross claims that Apple’s new A16 processor should offer modest improvements, but welcome, to the most powerful models in the line. The advances may be the fruit of TMSC’s latest manufacturing process, “N4P”, which guarantees 11% gains in performance and 22% in energy efficiency.

iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max with 6GB LPDDR5 RAM

When it comes to RAM, the forecast suggests that the iPhone 14 Pro models should receive an upgrade to the LPDDR5 generation, resulting in 15% performance gains. The analysis is supported by the latest report by the DigiTimes, which pointed out 6 GB LPDDR5 memories for the iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, and LPDD4X for the base variants, in the same capacity.

The expert still predicts gains of 25% to 30% in GPU performance, if Apple maintains the pace of progress registered by the latest processors.

Possible look of the new iPhone 14 Pro. (Source: Ian Zelbo, Jon Prosser / Reproduction)Source: Ian Zelbo, Jon Prosser

Advances that make room for the 48 MP camera

Regarding the photographic aspect, Cross points out that a sensor advance alone would not mean quality improvements, if the rest of the cellular hardware could not offer adequate post-processing.

However, with the possible memory and processor upgrades, it is possible that there will be enough bandwidth and processing to accommodate the long-awaited 48 MP main sensor — already predicted by well-known analysts Mi-Ching Kuo and Jeff Pu.

On the other hand, it is important to point out that although the sources have a reliable track record, the details in this matter are still rumors and should be considered as such.