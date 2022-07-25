IPTV websites and apps are being taken down by the Police; Can pirate signal users go to jail?

The demand for platforms to watch online content in Brazil is increasing. The problem is that many people still use only the “free” and, most of the time, illegal options.

That’s why it’s important to be careful, as websites and apps of IPTV are being hunted by the police right now. Know what that means and what can happen.

Pirate sites going down in 2022

Since 2019, new task forces have been implemented with the intention of taking down platforms that illegally make money from content on the internet.

There are currently hundreds of pirate sites going offline. In the last three years, almost 2,000 platforms – including websites and apps – have fallen into operation 404.

This action is a partnership between the Federal Government, media groups and other partners.

The latest seizure, for example, even scoured the metaverse. Illegal content broadcasts were taken off the air and that’s why many people are finding the movie sites going offlinefor example.

What is the penalty for digital piracy?

According to experts, it is necessary to check the intensity and type of action in each case.

Still, the copyright infringement – main crime of digital piracy – carries a prison sentence of two to four years. In addition, you must pay a fine if you have distributed content to earn money.

That is, those involved who are spreading content irregularly can go to the chair even if they do it “innocently”. The fine can also be high, according to each case.

Who consumes piracy can be arrested?

Finally, this is the biggest question of regular internet users who have visited an irregular platform to watch a game or see a movie, for example.

In the end, piracy consumers can be arrested? The answer is yes.

Anyone who consumes this type of content can be sentenced to detention from three months to a year. However, the most common is the payment of a fine – which can also be high.

Therefore, according to experts, the best way is to subscribe to regular streaming services. This will ensure peace of mind for the user and their entire family and will definitely be worth the investment.

