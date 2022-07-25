Is Edifier X3 any good? View Bluetooth Headset Price and Details | Headphones

The X3 is a wireless headphone from Edifier that promises good value for money for users looking for a device with balanced sound quality. The model features water protection and ergonomic design, as well as Bluetooth 5.0 connection. With the main highlight of Qualcomm’s aptX audio codec, the phone has autonomy of 6 hours of playback and another 18 hours in the charging case.

It is possible to buy the audio accessory, in white and black and with a matte finish, from R$ 135. Then, the TechTudo presents the main details about the Edifier X3. Check the technical sheet and find out if it is a good option for you.

🔎 What is lossless audio? Discover ‘lossless’ sound technology

2 of 9 Fone X3, from Edifier, has a compact size for easy transport in your pants pocket — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier Edifier’s X3 phone has a compact size for easy transport in your pants pocket — Photo: Publicity/Edifier

📝 What is the best mobile headset? Comment on the TechTudo Forum

Edifier X3 data sheet

Price: BRL 135

Weight: 4g per headset

Dimensions: headset: 1.7 x 2.5 cm; case: 5.3 x 5.4 x 2.4 cm

Colors: black and white

Drive response frequency: 20 Hz – 20,000 Hz

Audio Driver: 6mm

Sensitivity 95 dB

Bluetooth: version 5.0

Battery life: 6 hours (headphones) and 18 hours (case)

Power: micro USB

Charging time: 1.5 hours

Extras: IPX5, aptX 5.0 codec

3 of 9 Edifier’s X3 is a phone with a simple look and matte finishes in its structure — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier The X3, by Edifier, is a phone with a simple look and matte finishes in its structure — Photo: Disclosure / Edifier

The X3 has a sober look that promises ergonomics for everyday use. The fit in the ear is made by means of silicone tips, which promise ergonomics and safety to prevent the devices from falling during use. The model is rounded, which facilitates the placement in the ear.

Available in black and white, the headset is made of plastic and the pair weighs about 8 g. The matte finish can ensure more grip when holding the accessory with your fingertips. Each earphone measures 2.5 cm high and 1.7 cm wide.

The battery charging case has the same matte finish as the headphones and measures 4 cm high, 5.3 cm wide and 2.4 cm deep. Because it is a small case, transport can be done even in the pants pocket with ease.

The X3 still has IPX5 certification, which guarantees more possibilities for using the phone. The model can be a good option for those who want a device with a simple and small look, but that can deliver protection against water, ergonomics and easy transport.

4 of 9 The X3 phone has touch controls on its sides — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier The X3 phone has touch controls on its sides — Photo: Disclosure / Edifier

In addition to playing your favorite playlists, the X3 has some features that can provide more security in use and also practicality for the user. With the IPX5 design, the device is resistant against water and sweat, which makes it a worry-free choice for listening to music while exercising.

The model also features touch-sensitive controls as a differential that can help manage music and also answer voice calls without having to remove your cell phone from your pocket. With one touch, you can pause or play the music and answer or hang up the call. Three taps rewind the song and two taps skip to the next one. Pressing the touch control for two seconds, it is possible to activate the smartphone’s voice assistant.

The X3’s datasheet also features, as a highlight, a faster connection to the cell phone. With it, once removed from the case, the headphones are activated and paired automatically. Its Bluetooth version 5.0 promises low power consumption, which allows you to enjoy using your phone for longer, and transmission stability. Finally, cVc 8.0 technology is introduced as the microphone enhancement for noise reduction calls.

5 of 9 The sound capacity of Edifier’s X3 can please less demanding users — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier The sound capacity of Edifier’s X3 can please less demanding users — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier

The X3 is a true wireless entry-level headphone that promises to deliver class-standard sound quality. The highlight of the device is Qualcomm’s aptX audio decoding. The low latency codec promises high performance to improve the quality of what is being played. In addition, it also provides better synchronization between audio and video, for when the user is watching some content on YouTube, for example.

The model features a frequency response with coverage from 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz. The audio driver is 6 mm and the sensitivity is 95 dB. The X3 datasheet still points to 16-bit audio with an audio frequency rate of 44.1 KHz.

The accessory can please users who are looking for a simple model for everyday use. The X3 can provide good sound quality for listening at home, at the gym, on public transport and even at work. Its silicone tips can even passively provide noise cancellation, which tends to make the user experience more immersive.

6 of 9 The set of headphones and case promises 24 hours of audio — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier The set of headphones and case promises 24 hours of audio — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier

Even being a small model, the X3 promises to deliver good performance in music playback time. Users who need a compact device that has long-lasting autonomy can opt for the model, which ensures six continuous hours of music. In addition, it is possible to get three full charges with the case, which can store 18 hours, totaling 24 hours of charge.

It is worth remembering that the information about the battery life of the product described in the data sheet is obtained through tests by Edifier. Actual earphone usage time may vary from day to day.

7 of 9 The X3 is an entry-level model that can be found on sale for less than R$200 — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier The X3 is an entry-level model that can be found on sale for less than R$200 — Photo: Disclosure/Edifier

On Edifier’s official website, it is possible to buy the X3 for R$189 in installments, or for R$179 in cash by boleto or PIX, which applies a 5% discount on the final price. The headset can be purchased from Amazon for from R$ 135.

The manufacturer offers a 12-month warranty in case the product has manufacturing defects. The period starts counting from the issuance of the purchase invoice for the audio accessory.

8 of 9 The QCY T17 earphone is an input option with silicone tips — Photo: Disclosure / Amazon The QCY T17 headphone is an input option with silicone tips — Photo: Disclosure / Amazon

Within the price range below R$ 200 it is possible to find on Amazon some options that compete with the Edifier X3. One option is the QCY T17 model, a wireless headset that features a Bluetooth 5.1 connection and an in-ear design. Its battery is its main highlight, promising 26 hours of audio that are divided between 8 hours in the headphones and 18 in the charging case. The accessory also has touch-sensitive controls and can be purchased from R$ 119.

9 of 9 i2GO’s TWS Air PRO Go features battery information on a display on the charging case — Photo: Handout/Amazon i2GO’s TWS Air PRO Go features battery information on a display on the charging case — Photo: Handout/Amazon

Another highlight that rivals the Edifier headset is the i2GO TWS Air PRO Go. With Bluetooth 5.0 connection, the headphone still features TWS technology and bass boost, which promise clarity in any song. On Amazon, the accessory can be purchased for figures starting from R$ 173.

In the video below, see details of the Sony WH-1000XM4 headset

Is Sony WH-1000XM4 any good? See data sheet and price of the Bluetooth headset