Is iPhone XS Max Worth It in 2022? – All in Technology

Officially announced in 2018, the iPhone XS Max was the object of desire of many Apple fans. After all, it brought a huge display, high quality cameras and more battery. But is it worth it in the middle of 2022? Find out below in a brief review!

Construction & Screen

One of the highlights of the iPhone XS Max is its stainless steel side construction, IP68 protection against water and dust, and attractive design. These are features that are already seen in other competitors in the market, but that please and make it a good option for those who want a more resistant cell phone.

Another highlight is its 6.5-inch OLED panel that features vibrant colors and a good level of brightness for using the device in sunlight. In addition, the high resolution 1242 x 2688p is ideal for enjoying content such as movies and series.

Performance

Despite having almost four years on the market, the iPhone XS Max continues to please in terms of performance. After all, the 7nm Apple A12 Bionic chipset combined with 4GB of RAM are enough to run any current APP Store game.

Battery & Cameras

Despite having more battery capacity than Apple models released in 2018, the iPhone XS Max certainly disappoints in this regard. With only 3174 mAh and lack of chipset optimization, most users will have to charge it more than once throughout the day. In addition, the loading is very slow and leaves something to be desired when compared to today’s smartphones.

Speaking of cameras, the XS Max features two 12MP rear lenses and a 7MP front camera. In practice, these cameras still deliver good results in videos and photos taken in daylight. However, the lack of a night mode makes it lag behind current smartphones that cost half the price.

System

iOS is one of the great highlights of the iPhone. First, we have a very secure system here that protects personal information and data. And second, because it has a five-year update guarantee, the XS Max will have updates until 2023.

Another highlight of this model is the excellent quality that it delivers to those who use social networks a lot. After all, it has greater integration with Instagram and captures videos with better quality than any Android in its price range.

Conclusion

As seen, the iPhone XS Max continues to please in many ways. It has a premium build, great performance and good cameras for daytime shots. On the other hand, its current price on the used market is R$2300 to R$2600, making the purchase unfeasible in 2022.