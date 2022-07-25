“It’s hard not to like Amazon in this valuation”

After dropping nearly 30% this year, Amazon’s future “couldn’t be more encouraging” — and the stock could “double or triple in the next few years.”

That’s what analysts heard by the American magazine say Barron’swhose cover story this week discusses the ecommerce giant’s prospects.

The journal’s conclusion is based on fair value using the ‘sum of the parts’ method.

Barron’s published four analyses, with fair value ranging from $1.2 trillion to $2.8 trillion in the most optimistic scenario. The company is now worth about $1.1 trillion.

this vision bullish It comes at a time when investors have been worried about Amazon’s short-term profitability prospects — given that inflation has driven up costs. delivery and eroded the edges of ecommerce.

Although Amazon’s other businesses are growing, ecommerce still accounts for more than 80% of revenue — and is expected to end 2022 at a loss after turning a profit in the last two years.

Gene Munster, the manager of Loup Ventures, told Barron’s that the concerns are valid, but they are already in the stock price. Also, in the long run, “nobody is going to be able to compete with Amazon in ecommerce,” Munster said.

In the manager’s accounts, only the business of cloud (AWS) and Amazon advertising are expected to generate $45 billion in operating income this year. Valuing these deals at 25 times profit, the manager arrived at a valuation $1.1 trillion, equivalent to the amount Amazon entire trades on the stock exchange today.

In other words: at today’s prices, all the company’s other businesses are getting free: from ecommerce to Prime, from logistics to Whole Foods.

“It’s hard not to like Amazon at this valuation,” the manager said.

Of the projections published by the magazine, the most optimistic (by far) is that of analyst Alex Haissl, from Redburn, a research independent. Alex believes that AWS alone can be worth a staggering $3 trillion, more than Apple or Saudi Aramco, the two most valuable companies in the world today.

To be “conservative,” he used $2 trillion in his valuation, which led to an Amazon fair value of $2.8 trillion.

The common thread across all the analyzes is that Amazon’s greatest value has always been in AWS, the company’s cloud computing business that competes with Microsoft, Oracle and Google.

Since Amazon began reporting AWS results separately in 2015, the business has accounted for more than half of its earnings each year — and has been growing at more than double-digit rates. Last year, the share was 75%; this year it should be at 150%, given that ecommerce should close in the red.

The success of the cloud doesn’t change the challenging environment for Amazon’s retail business — but analysts believe the scenario is fleeting.

“It will take some time before the cost and working capital dynamics normalize after an extraordinary period, but from our perspective there is no structural problem in the business,” Haissl said.

For him, Amazon’s second quarter – which will be announced on Thursday – should mark the low retail business results.

Pedro Arbex