James Gunn Reveals Why ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’ will be the END of the franchise

THE marvel studios brought several news in San Diego Comic-Con 2022 about the future of Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), including a trailer for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 3‘, which was not released by the studio on the internet. James Gunndirector of the feature, revealed the reason for the production “it will be the end” of the franchise.

Gunn presented the trailer and said how the third part is the “The end” definitive of his history with the ‘Guardians of the Galaxy‘, team formed by Peter Quill (Chris Pratt), Drax (Dave Bautista), mantis (Pom Klementieff), Groot (Vin Diesel), Rocket Raccoon (Bradley Cooper), Gamora (Zoë Saldaña) and Nebula (Karen Gillan).

“It’s the end of that story. I’m very sorry. Some stories have an ending. That doesn’t mean everyone dies.”said Gunn.

“For a while I didn’t want to make this movie. So I came back. And the reason I knew how I needed to come back was to tell that story, and in some particular ways I have a special closeness to the Rocket character and I needed to finish to tell his story.”he confessed.

He concluded by saying that: “I knew how that was what started me on this journey, was seeing who he could be and who he was, where he came from, and what got me interested in Guardians initially,” continued James Gunn in the conversation. I realized how to tell the story honestly, he is the saddest person or character in the universe.”.

What a wonderful day & my favorite #SDCC since debuting the footage of the first #GotG, if not ever. Love our new family members @PoulterWill, @MariaBakalova96 & Chukwudi Iwuji (& I missed @zoesaldana & @DaveBautista who couldn’t be there because of other obligations). ❤️ https://t.co/fYLKnYZs1i —James Gunn (@JamesGunn) July 24, 2022

The new film will feature Chris Pratt, Zoë Saldaña, Vin Diesel, Dave Bautista, Bradley Cooper, Sylvester Stallone, Karen Gillan, Elizabeth Debicki, Daniela Melchior and Will Poulter.

Enjoy watching:

Don’t forget to watch: