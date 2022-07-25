John Textor says he wants to sign Christian Benteke, from Crystal Palace, to Botafogo

A new world-class name has entered the crosshairs of the Botafogo. In an event held with supporters last Friday, John Textor, owner of the club’s SAF, mentioned that he aims to hire Christian Benteke, Belgian striker from Crystal Palace-ING.

Palace is another team that belongs to Textor, so the transfer would not cost Botafogo. The American himself classifies everything as a “dream” and “daydream”, but the idea exists. For that to happen, the 31-year-old forward, of course, has to agree.

Botafogo is really looking for a striker in the ball market. Plan A is Tiquinho Soares, from Olympiacos-GRE. Alvinegro has already made initial contacts and intends to advance if the Greek team is eliminated in the Champions League – they face Maccabi Haifa this Wednesday after drawing 1-1 in the first leg.

The North American himself, it is worth mentioning, classified the partners as an unlikely negotiation. It’s something he would like to see happen, but he understands all the difficulty involved-even the limit of foreigners in Brazil.

Christian Benteke was revealed by Genk-BEL and has spells for Standard Liège-BEL, Kortrijik-BEL, Mechelen-BEL, Aston Villa-ING, Liverpool-ING and Crystal Palace-ING. Last season, he scored four goals and provided an assist in 31 games for the Eagles.