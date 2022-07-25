Journalist guarantees that Galoppo has already signed with São Paulo and should be announced today

São Paulo already has everything right with midfielder Giuliano Galoppo to be the next reinforcement for this season. According to information from journalist Jorge Nicola, the Argentine player has already signed a contract with Tricolor do Morumbi, and it should be announced today (25).

Now, the club articulates the regularization of the midfielder until this Tuesday (26), the deadline for his registration thinking about the game against América-MG, for the quarterfinals of the Copa do Brasil. The idea is that he is already registered in the CBF’s Daily Newsletter (BID) to be available to Rogério Ceni.

“The signing of the contract between Galoppo and São Paulo, Banfield’s Argentine midfielder, who has been in the city of São Paulo since Friday and has already undergone medical examinations, should take place this Monday. (…) Tricolor also counts on Galoppo for the confrontation against América-MG, in the Copa do Brasil“, guaranteed the journalist, on his YouTube channel.

In the midst of negotiations with São Paulo, Banfield withdrew Galoppo from his last two engagements of the season, against San Lorenzo and Talleres, both for the Argentine Championship. He will also not play against Argentinos Juniors this Monday, due to the competition.

In 2022, the midfielder made 27 appearances for the Argentine team, with eight goals scored and two assists. In the period, he was on the field for 2,227 minutes.

