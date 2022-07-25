Juventude x Ceará live by the Brasileirão Serie A 2022; follow broadcast

After the important victory over Avaí last Tuesday, 19, Ceará will have, this Saturday, 24, a new challenge in the Brazilian Championship, this time against Juventude, at 4 pm, at Alfredo Jaconi, in Caxias do Sul ( RS), for the 19th round of Serie A. Follow the broadcast of the game with narration from Radio O POVO CBN.

Youth and Ceará lineups

Youth

4-5-1: Felipe Alves; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson Kelven, Paulo Miranda and Moraes; Elton, Marlon, Bruno Nazário, Edinho and Paulo Henrique; Isidro Pitta. Coach: Umberto Louzer.

Ceará

4-2-3-1: João Ricardo; Nino Paraíba, Messias, Luiz Otávio and Bruno Pacheco; Richard, Richardson; Mendoza, Vina and Lima; Cleber. Coach: Marquinhos Santos

How Juventude and Ceará arrive for the game

Youth is in a difficult situation. At the bottom, Papo has not won in nine games in the competition. There are six defeats and three draws. In the last game, the alviverde team was thrashed by 4 to 0 against Flamengo.

To make matters worse, Jaconero has relevant casualties in the squad to face Ceará. Striker Ricardo Bueno is suspended for having received his third yellow card, while midfielder Jadson does not play for being sent off in the last round.

On the white side, Marquinhos Santos will have Cléber’s return. With eight goals this season, he is considered the first striker at the moment. The player is available again after serving suspension for the third yellow card. The 89 shirt was missed in the attack against Avaí, when Zé Roberto and Peixoto had minutes on the field, but they didn’t know how to make the best use of it.

On the other hand, the coach will not be able to count on left-back Victor Luís and forwards Erick and Dentinho, a trio that is recovering from injury. It is possible that Marquinhos will spare some players with high minutes. The most quoted are: Nino Paraíba, Messias, Richardson and Lima.

