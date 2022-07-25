Kanjozoku Game, Doujin and the hidden gems on Steam

With the PlayStation having become the most popular console of its time and piracy spreading to all corners of Brazil, we saw an interesting phenomenon. It was the second half of the 1990s and most people bought their games from retail stores, small video stores and street vendors.

Without all the ease of access to information that we have today, consumers often went to these places without knowing exactly what they wanted and in addition to the flashy covers — which were often not even official arts — luck ended up being largely responsible for dictate what he would take home. This is how several gems ended up being discovered, but over time this mining left the physical world and moved to the virtual one.

Thanks to digital distribution, acquiring new games has become simpler than ever and developers have taken the opportunity to clog stores with the most varied titles. Today, finding good independent games on a service like Steam can be even more difficult than rummaging through a stall at a bus station.

It remains then to keep an eye on what the community has been publicizing and on one or another work that has achieved some prominence, as in the case of a game called Kanjozoku Game レーサー. A newcomer to Valve’s service, the title is one of those clear examples of something that would hardly have come to us if it weren’t for the rise of indies and the strength of a store like Steam.

Costing just R$12.99, it is a beautiful tribute to arcade racing games from the early 2000s. Titles such as Need for Speed ​​Underground, Midnight Club or Tokyo Xtreme Racerwhich were based on the culture of clandestine street races and had a very peculiar aesthetic.

Without all the complexity (and perfume) of racing games that we currently have, the focus here is on the tests, which can be played against artificial intelligence or against other players. We will also be able to carry out the most varied modifications to the cars, changing from their appearance to the mechanical part.

However, the simplicity delivered by the Kanjozoku Game レーサー may displease some people. From the lack of collisions with other players to the small amount of tracks and vehicles to unlock, content is definitely not SGデベロッパー’s strong point.

Even so, it is necessary to take into account the price that has been asked for the game and as it has been constantly updated, including adding new cars, it may be that over time the title becomes much more interesting. In addition, it is a bit surprising to know that a release that costs the same as a pirated CD supports online games.

The fact is that the Kanjozoku Game レーサー has gained some admirers in recent days, causing a small community to form around it. With the peak of simultaneous players having surpassed the 500 mark last weekend, seeing more than 200 people playing at the same time has become common and as much as this may seem little, it is a higher number than recorded by the Need for Speed, Need for Speed ​​Hot Pursuit Remastered, Need for Speed ​​Rivals and only slightly lower than the Need for Speed ​​Payback.

The invasion of Doujin games

If you are interested in Kanjozoku Game レーサー or you’re wondering how such an obscure game has achieved any prominence in the west, the answer may be in two words: Doujin and Steam.

Usually created as a hobby by a group of people who are more interested in fun than profit, the Doujin (同人ゲーム) would be the Japanese equivalent of independent or fan-made games, amateur productions that were published by the creators themselves – who in a group are known as “Circles”.

With their productions having started in the 90’s, they were usually distributed in a very amateur way, with the titles being recorded on CDs and shared among the community. Obviously, having access to these works was something quite complicated, especially outside of Japan, but with the ease of publishing on Steam, this scenario has changed.

With the Doujin being sold at Valve’s store for much more affordable prices than those previously practiced in virtual auctions, the public interested in them grew, which consequently caught the attention of publishers. Today we have several companies dedicated to publishing these games, such as ABA Games, which specializes in shoot ’em ups; French Bread, which launches 2D fighting games; Team Shanghai Alice, who became known for the series’ bullet hells Touhou Project; or Type-Moon, popular among visual novel lovers.

The curious thing is that even because they are titles produced by fans, these works often use intellectual property from other companies. However, except for one or another company, usually Doujin creators are not bothered by threats of lawsuit, to the point where publishers turn to Circles to publish their projects.

“Our policy is to work in the spirit of the Doujin, even as a publishing house,” said Piro, director of Henteko Doujin. “I don’t think so much about sales, but rather about releasing games that are new to the world and that even a small number of people enthusiastically enjoy. Even so, we have also achieved good results in terms of sales.”

But if we have to point out the title that opened the doors for the Doujin in the west, it will undoubtedly be the Recettear: An Item Shop’s Tale. Mixing the action of a dungeon crawler with the management of a typical RPG game store, he caught the attention of many people for delivering something that could be found in other games. With the innovation added to the great translation made by Carpe Fulgur, the game became a success.

So, having managed to get a much larger audience to look at other independent creations from Japan, other companies soon became interested in localizing the Doujin, in a trend that seems far from abating.

The algorithm in our favor

And even if fights between men in diapers or showers of bullets are too much for your taste, it is still possible to find many interesting games that insist on remaining hidden in the huge catalog of Steam, with mathematics being able to help us in this mission.

Using the scores provided by the SteamDB website and the popularity measured by SteamSpy, a guy known as Wok created an algorithm whose goal is to pinpoint the best unknown titles on the Valve store. Thus, the calculation gives higher scores to games with a greater amount of reviews, while considering as more hidden those that appear in fewer user collections.

After running the code, the creator found that out of all the games available on Steam, the Wuppo: Definitive Edition can be considered the most underrated by players. Functioning as a childlike metroidvania, it has an average of 78 on Metacritic, with the rating given by users being even higher.

Although the list brings some games that are not even that unknown, such as STEINS; GATE, TY the Tasmanian Tiger, Blackwell Epiphany or Escape Goat, there are many very interesting titles in it. For those who like to know works that are far from the big productions, digging through Steam’s basement can be quite an experience.

Another good tip is a list created by the website Steam250. In it we have several games that will hardly be highlighted on the front page of Steam, but which have a very high level of approval from those who played them. Obviously there’s a lot of weird stuff there, but with a little patience it’s possible to find some games with very interesting ideas.

Lists created by curators can also be a great source, such as Hidden Gem Discovery or Gaming Hidden Gems. For those who want Doujin recommendations, it’s worth following doujinsoft addicts. They may not be perfect, but it’s better than betting on the roulette of the old stalls.

Source: autoevolution and PCGamer