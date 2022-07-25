Kate Moss explains why she wanted to testify at the trial of Johnny Depp and Amber Heard

Kate Moss explained the reason that led her to testify in the trial she opposed Johnny Depphis ex-partner, the Amber Heard.

In his deposition, Heard claimed that Depp had pushed Kate Moss down the stairs, a claim made in the UK libel trial against Mr. The Sunafter the newspaper accused the actor of being a “wife beater”as revealed by the The New York Post. In November 2020, Depp lost the UK libel suit and the court upheld the publication’s claims as being “substantially true” and in March 2021, Depp’s attempt to reverse the decision was overturned.

As early as 2022, in the actor’s US trial against Amber Heard – in which Depp accused his ex-wife of defamation in an editorial about domestic violence – the stairwell incident came up again and Heard said that “attacked” her then-husband to defend her younger sister, Whitney Henriquez, and that this only happened because she remembered the incident of “Kate Moss and the stairs”.

However, the British model appeared virtually in court in May of this year to deny rumors that Johnny Depp had pushed her down the stairs during the period they were both dating, between 1994 and 1998.

“I slipped down the stairs and hurt my back. He never pushed me, kicked me or threw me down the stairs.”said Moss, who now explains why she supported her ex-partner during the trial in the US. “I know the truth about Johnny. I know he never pushed me down the stairs. I had to tell the truth.”said the model, in an interview with the program Desert Island Discsgives BBC Radio 4.