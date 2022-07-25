Kevin Feige addresses why Young Avengers disappeared from the MCU roster in Phases 5 and 6

San Diego Comic-Con appeared at a Marvel Studios panel in Hall H on Saturday night that outlined most of the MCU’s Phases 5 and 6 when it came to theatrical releases and Disney+ series exclusives. Many fans were hoping that some sort of ensemble film featuring Young Avengers would be announced at the convention, as there were many new, younger faces to the franchise during Phase 4. However, Marvel Studios has focused on revealing new projects like Daredevil: Born AgainAnd the Avengers: Kang DynastyAnd the Avengers: Secret Wars.

While there are no official reports suggesting a Young Avengers project is in the works, several actors who portray the young characters in the MCU have commented on the possibility. Hailee Steinfeld, the actress behind Kate Bishop, He wasn’t in denial when asked about Young Avengers, but he just mentioned it “There are many new opportunities emerging. “ Billy Maximoff is an actor Julian Hilliard was also asked what he thought of the superhero team He also named the actors he would like to work with on the project.

While there were no official announcements at Comic-Con regarding Young Avengers, Kevin Feige still had a few words about what to expect in the future.

Kevin Feige in Young Avengers

After a Marvel Studios panel in Hall H at San Diego Comic-Con, Kevin Feige was invited by MTV News’Josh Horowitz about the lack of an announcement about Young Avengers. Feige responded by noting that the MCU “Amazing characters” that was “Introduced in Phase 4”, Noting that if there was a project with Young Avengers, it would go further:

“We… kind of remind people of all the amazing characters we made in Phase 4 and kind of where those characters come from and how they form their own groups.”

Feige has been asked about Young Avengers many times in the past. March 2021 interview with Entertainment Weekly, the head of Marvel was asked about the possible formation of this team, and stated that “Possibility (Infinity)” When it comes to the characters introduced in Phase 4:

“As a comic book fan, anything in comics is always our inspiration and our point of orientation. How these things come together and in what ways, always changing expectations, is always half the fun compared to finding them. But, yeah, you can definitely see that stage 4 introduces all sorts of new types of characters with the potential to be infinite.”

In the same interview, Feige went on to compare Marvel Studios to Nick Fury, especially when he had to tell “new actors” who what “They are part of a bigger world:”

Now, all of us at Marvel Studios feel like Nick Fury at the end of Iron Man 1, as new actors and new artists arrive and say they are part of a bigger world. Now they just need to do the work necessary to build their audience. I’m happy to say that everyone here, and certainly where I’m sitting right now, is doing a great job and [I] I can’t wait to show them the world.

It’s also important to remember this during an interview with Book of Characters before releasing hookActress Hailee Steinfeld was asked about the possibility of the Young Avengers project. She then looked at Kevin Feige, and as the two stared at each other for a moment, it looked like they had something to hide. Moments later, Steinfeld said this “It’s just the beginning” In response to the original question about The Young Avengers:

“I mean, listen, this is kind of crazy for me right now, just sitting here with this bunch of people. I’m so grateful to be a part of this show in this universe, and it’s just the beginning. It’s still sold out, so I’m looking forward to that day.”

Will there be a Young Avengers movie?

It looks like there are plans for Young Avengers to appear sometime down the line. There was plenty of evidence to believe something wasn’t afoot, from direct quotes from Kevin Feige to the looks Hailee Steinfeld gave him when asked about the team.

Feige quotes after Comic Con Panel certainly doesn’t rule out anything, and while no one can speak for Marvel Studios president except himself, it seems like he just wants fans to get to know the new characters more before seeing them all together. At this point, many new faces only appeared on one, and possibly two, projects in Phase 4, so it might not be the wisest move to push them into a group movie when there’s more to explore first.

It’s also important to remember that the MCU has already planned three major blockbusters for Phases 5 and 6, with two of those Avengers Films. If The Young Avengers Project gets swept up into the mix somewhere, there’s a good chance it will all get packed. Based on his quotes and his reaction, it looks like Feige has a plan for the Young Avengers. Meanwhile, statements from him suggest there may be more individual projects in the business revolving around a few MCU newcomers and fans alike have always announced projects to look forward to.