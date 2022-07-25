Kevin Feige Explains Why There Are No Avengers in Marvel Phases 4 and 5

After the announcements of the next productions from Marvel Studios, Avengers 5 and 6, being Kang’s Dynasty and Secret Wars will return only in Phase 6 of the MCU, thus being two phases without the presence of the team.

The Avengers films became productions to close the stages of the shared universe of Marvel, but the scenario has changed, explains Kevin Feige during an interview with MTV News.

“The truth is, when we were doing Phase 1, Phase 2 and Phase 3, there were fewer projects over more years. They were smaller projects and individual character stories, and it seemed appropriate at that time, that every two or three years it took for a stage, we would make an Avengers movie.”

In 2014 there were two Marvel productions, in 2021 we had nine productions by the studio, the increase in the number of releases took the Avengers franchise to the level of conclusion of the Multiverse Saga, instead of specific phases.

“As (Phase) 4, 5 and 6 were coming together, there are more projects in less years – because of all the amazing things that we can now do on Disney+ and get characters from Fox, Fantastic Four and Deadpool – that felt, certainly after Infinity War and Endgame, which we thought the Avengers movies weren’t covers. Many of our movies now – Multiverse of Madness, what you’re about to see in [Homem-Formiga e a Vespa] Quantumania, The Avengers movies were really supposed to be the end of a saga, which is what we really wanted to release today is to say, ‘We’re currently in the midst of the Multiverse Saga, which will culminate in two Avengers movies’ (via ComicBook)

Kevin Feige has no confirmed names to direct the next Avengers movies, but Marvel’s planning is set until 2025.

