Kevin Smith shares his thoughts on Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder has been splitting the opinion of fans and critics, with some loving the more comedic side of the god of thunder for the direction Taika Waititiwhile others are rooting for Marvel to take the Asgardian back to his more serious origins.

during the podcast FatMan Beyond, the filmmaker Kevin Smith shared his opinion on Thor: Love and Thunder. Smith said that despite being a fun movie, it is still less impressive than its predecessor, Thor: Ragnorak.

“Thor Ragnarok it was an absolute discovery, and something I didn’t expect. I entered Thor: Love and Thunder with a certain expectation – based, of course, on what I’ve been given before – and I got exactly what I thought I would get. But of course the element of surprise was a little less.”

Smith then praised Waititi’s work, saying he couldn’t do the same quality work with Thor himself. And he continued:

“That said: a devastatingly adorable, fun Marvel movie. The only things I found, story-wise: The Guardians were gone so fast, I didn’t know why they needed to be there other than him [Tho] have gone with them [em Vingadores: Ultimato] and then appeared in this movie with them, then suddenly they were gone… The other big thing I found was the main plot [risos]”.

Smith shared a common opinion among many who watched the film regarding Gorr, and what his scheme was like to kill all the gods in the universe.

Mark Bernardin, who hosts the podcast along with Kevin, said how Thor 4 ended up being a story about Gorr rather than Thor, because of the twist that brought back Gorr’s daughter. Bernardin pointed out that Thor or Jane Foster, getting to make the wish to resurrect “Love” and Thor becoming his guardian, is a profound moment.

In short, Kevin Smith’s critique of Thor: Love and Thunder lines up with the general consensus: a simple plot, but saved for its fun and some great performances like that of Christian Bale and Natalie Portman.

