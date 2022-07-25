King’s Illegitimate Daughter Will Do Anything To Save Her Love From Her Father’s Hands In Epic Movie

The King’s Daughter (The King’s Daughter) is an epic adventure film with narration by the winner of the Oscar Julie Andrews.

The plot centers on King Louis XIV (Pierce Brosnan), whose quest for immortality leads him to capture the life force of a mermaid (Bingbing Fan), seeing his real estate challenged when his long-hidden illegitimate daughter (Kaya Scodelario) forms a bond with the magical creature.

The film by Sean McNamara (Hoovey), filmed at the Palace of Versailles, is based on Vonda N. McIntyre’s 1997 novel, The Moon and the Sun.

Ronald Bass (Rain Man), Barry Berman (Benny & Joon), James Schamus (Indignation) and Laura Harrington (Sonia) adapted the script.

William Hurt, Benjamin Walker, Rachel Griffiths and Pablo Schreiber complete the main cast.

The film is available on Globoplay for the subscribers of telecine.

CONTINUE AFTER ANNOUNCEMENT

See the trailer:

You will like it too!

If you’re looking for a good movie to watch, check out the video below that has a great tip for you to watch today. Oh, and don’t forget to register. We have new videos EVERY day!