Landim negotiates land for Flamengo stadium directly with Bolsonaro

The president of Flamengo, Rodolfo Landim, is negotiating directly with the President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, the transfer of the Gasómetro land for the construction of the club’s stadium, according to the blog. Caixa Econômica Federal is responsible for managing the area that belongs to the Porto Maravilha real estate fund, in the central region of Rio de Janeiro.

The Gasómetro site is preferred by Flamengo for its stadium project, although there are options in Barra da Tijuca and Deodoro. The information that this area was intended by the club was first given by UOL columnist Renato Maurício Prado.

At an agribusiness event this Monday, Bolsonaro gave a statement on the matter indicating that he intends to facilitate the business.

“Dani (president of Caixa Econômica), how is the negotiation of the land for Caixa, for Gasómetro, for Flamengo, which wants to build its football stadium? , there’s an army land. If that’s the case, it’s part of the package. Let’s serve Flamengo. Feasibility study is well advanced. Without intermediaries, if any mayor appears saying? he’s lying”

The blog found that Landim talks with Bolsonaro and the presidency of Caixa on the subject. The club has already raised the documents related to the land to know details. There was also a conversation with the mayor of Rio, Eduardo Paes, about making the project viable.

The Gasómetro site, which is located in the central region of Rio, was part of the Olympic project to revitalize the area. A real estate fund was created to manage the area under the responsibility of Caixa. The project, however, had trouble meshing with the economic crisis in the country after 2016.