Learn everything here: Phases 5 and 6 of Marvel in theaters are confirmed by Kevin Feige in panel at SDCC 2022

fans of Marvel eagerly count down the hours until the start of Marvel’s panel at SDCC. Hall H, well-known place for visitors to the fair, received Kevin Feigethe big boss of Marvel in cinemas, who was already prepared to deliver to the fans what they wanted most: announcements, promises and many logos of the next projects in progress.

The end of Phase 4

Kevin Feige began by laying out his plans for the current phase of the MCU. Phase 4 will be completed in 2022, with its last works being the She-Hulk in august and black panther 2 in November. The expected delays sent well-known titles to 2023 already in a new phase for the MCU.

Phase 4 left many fans unhappy with the lack of releases that made considerable noise. Early Disney Plus series were more excited about ideas than deliveries, and overall the connections between them were pretty vague.

She-Hulk got a new teaser, featuring, among other things, Daredevil’s participation in the series. It debuts in August.

Wakanda Forever will be the last hope to build up a little more hype at this stage.

Phase 5 and 6

Without much mouthing, Feige has already taken care of raising spirits during the panel presenting the company’s future plans. Films that are already in the production process, others, however, are far from a more formal presentation with names in the cast, for example.

The list is long and interesting. As is the company’s custom, the logo festival is what we had for the panel. Phase 5 will begin with the film of the Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumaniawhich hits theaters on February 17, 2023.

Already the marvelsstarring Brie Larson and Iman Vellani was sent directly to July 28, 2023. According to Feige, Vellani has already finished his recordings for the feature, confirming once again that this will be a film focused on three protagonists, Carol Danvers, Kamala Khan and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

The fifth phase still has Guardians of the Galaxy: Vol. 3 (May 5, 2023) and blade (November 3, 2023) with dates confirmed, for now.

Within the series, we will have Secret Invasion (with a focus on the Skrulls) slated for a Spring 2023 release, the second season of Loki for the summer of 2023, and ironheart (Iron heart) for the autumn of the same year. The spin-off of WandaVision, Agatha: Coven of Chaos will be released at the end of 2023/2024.

A new Daredevil

For early 2024 we will also have the re-release of one of the most recognizable heroes of the MCU, demolisher. The successful series netlfix made the hero become one of the most watched in the hero universe created by the streaming giant. This time the production will be entirely from Marvel Studios, under the title of “born again” (Reborn) and will feature 18 episodes, according to information from Kevin Feige.

The series will feature the return of Charlie Cox and Vincent D’Onofrioreprising his previous roles of Daredevil and Kingpin, respectively.

Captain America: New World Order

On May 3, 2024 we will have the return of captain America in theaters with “New World Order” (New world order). It will be the first Captain’s movie without Chris Evansnow that the new hero is personified by Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), according to the events of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

And to close Phase 5 of the Marvel universe we will have the movie of the thunderboltswith a release date set for July 26, 2024.

Fantastic Four opens Phase 6

Wasting no time, Feige continued his presentation by revealing the initial plans for Marvel’s Phase 6 in theaters with the first film in the series. Fantastic Four under the UCM label. Despite earning until a release date, set for November 8, 2024, the film remains a mystery regarding the direction and actors chosen to bring the new project to life.

Feige had already said on another occasion that Jon Wattsin “Spider-Man: No Return Home” (2021), would be the director of the feature, but everything can change.

Two Avengers in 2025

Wrapping up the panel, Feige announced that Marvel’s Phase 6 will feature not just one, but two Avengers for the same year. Avengers: Kang Dynastyand Avengers: Secret Wars will be released in 2025, in the months of May and November, respectively.

The saga developed from phases 5 and 6 of Marvel also gained an official title: The Saga of the Multiverse. The mess is formed, the entire near future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is pre-scheduled (subject to change, of course), with lots of windows open (where are the X-Men???) and it looks promising.