LeBest X14 Pro Max released in China with iPhone 13 Pro design; see details and price

Another cell phone “inspired” by the iPhone 13 Pro is presented in the Chinese market this Monday (25). Shortly after the launch of the Meizu mblu 10s with an iPhone 13 “face”, LeBest announced the X14 Pro Max, its new cell phone with a look that recalls Apple cell phones with slight traces of a POCO device. The X14 Pro Max’s camera block is the same shape as the iPhone 13 Pro — including a flash above the lens on the right and a sensor that mimics LiDAR. The lenses are located in a rectangle that recalls the design of the POCO X4 Pro. In this area, there is a secondary screen to display notifications and answer voice calls received. Check out:

Going to its technical details, the cell phone has a super retina 6.53-inch IPS LCD with Full HD+ resolution (2340 x 1080 pixels) and 60 Hz refresh rate. Instead of the notch, there is a hole that houses the 8 MP front camera. Of the three rear cameras, only the main lens had its detailed resolution with 16 MP. LeBest X14 Pro Max is equipped with the Unisoc T610, a chipset manufactured with a 12 nanometer process that works with 2 ARM Cortex-A75 cores at 1.8 GHz and 6 ARM Cortex-A55 cores at 1.8 GHz, in addition to the ARM Mali-G52 GPU. The platform offers options of up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

Powering this hardware is a 3,700mAh battery with 10-watt charging. Other smartphone specs include a fingerprint reader on the side, hybrid slot for two SIM cards and a Micro SD card up to 128GB and a P2-standard headphone jack. The manufacturer does not reveal the Android version.

The LeBest X14 Pro Max is now available at Chinese retailers, including JD.com, with a MSRP of 999 yen ($799) for the 256GB storage version. There are three color options: black, white or blue identical to the “Sierra Blue” tone of the iPhone 13 Pro.

