Letícia Oro is bronze in the long jump at the Worlds

Letícia Oro Melo, 24, had never participated in a World Championship, not even at base. She has also never competed in the Pan American Games, or a major competition. But this Sunday, she put her name in the history of Brazilian athletics by winning the bronze medal in the long jump at the Oregon World Cup, in the city of Eugene, in the United States. She hit the first jump, with 6.89m, and then missed all the others.

The medal is only the second for a Brazilian woman in the World Athletics Championships, which are held in an open stadium. Before her, only Fabiana Murer had two medals, both in pole vaulting: the 2011 gold and the 2015 silver.

In the medal zone since the first round of the final, Letícia, who was being trained on the track by Tânia Moura, was bold and attacked the board, but burned all five jumps. She ended up with bronze for details. The fourth placed jumped 6.88m (one centimeter less), and the fifth and sixth jumped 6.87m (one less). Even the eighth placed was just five centimeters below the Brazilian.

The result emulates, in a way, Maurren Maggi’s Olympic gold at the Beijing Games, also in the long jump. Maurren wasn’t the favorite either, coached by Nélio Moura (Tânia’s husband), and hit a 7.00m jump on the first attempt. Afterwards, she continued to rank first.

Letícia was not considered an athlete of the elite of Brazilian athletics, until today. Formed at Corville, from Joinville, she had a successful career at the base (she was South American under-18 champion in 2014 and under-20 in 2015), but she didn’t burst when she reached adulthood. This only happened in 2021, at the age of 23, when she made five competitions in a row jumping above 6.50m, winning, in May, the South American Championship.

In the second semester, however, she suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in her knee, considered one of the most serious in the sport, and had to undergo surgery. She was away for seven months and only returned to participate in a competition last month. Upon her return, she won the Brazil Trophy with 6.59m.

In a controversial stance, the Brazilian Athletics Confederation (CBAt) guaranteed the 2021 South American champions to be called up to the 2022 World Cup, more than a year later. In several cases, that meant Brazilian athletes finishing last in Oregon, but not Leticia. In the qualifiers, yesterday, she surprised jumping 6.64m, the best of her career, to take the last spot in the final.

Today, Letícia opened the competition with a great jump of 6.89m, improving her personal record by 25cm, which immediately placed her as leader of the final and with conditions to be a medalist without needing to improve. Nigeria’s Ese Brume passed her on the third attempt and Germany’s Malaika Mihambo, current Olympic champion, took first place in the fourth round.

Knowing that a jump above 6.89 m would only be worth her, Letícia started to attack the board a lot, missing her step and burning four jumps — at least three of them, if they were worth it, would be as good or even better than 6.89 m. And, meanwhile, her rivals were still unable to overtake her.

As it continued until the last round, Letícia reached the last jump with bronze in her chest. She tried to get at least the silver, but she couldn’t. She finished 13 centimeters behind Brume, the runner-up, and 23 centimeters behind Mihambo, the champion.