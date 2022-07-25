LGBTQIA+ Fashion: Looks to Seal!

According to the report produced by the Observatory of Deaths and Violence against LGBTI+, which was released in May 2022, Brazil maintained the first position on the list of countries that kill the most LGBTQIA+. Between 2020 and 2021, the number of deaths jumped from 237 to 316.

The report also reveals that São Paulo is the most lethal state, with 42 deaths in 2021. With regard to capitals, São Paulo is also the one that kills the most, totaling 13 deaths. Salvador follows with 11. Manaus and Rio de Janeiro appear with eight deaths each.

Despite being a dangerous country for the LGBTQIA+ population, Brazil is home to about 2.9 million gay, lesbian or bisexual people, according to a survey by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). The survey shows that 4.8% of the population between 19 and 29 years old declares themselves homosexual or bisexual.

However, NGOs believe that the number may be seven times higher, as is the case of the Brazilian Association of Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transvestites, Transsexuals and Intersex (ABGLT). The main LGBT body in Latin America estimates a population of approximately 20 million.

Some of these people were present at the 26th Gay Pride Parade in São Paulo, held in June 2022. In all, 4 million filled Avenida Paulista with brightness and color. As a result, the Parade consolidated itself as the largest in the world, surpassing Buenos Aires, San Francisco, Madrid, New York and Mexico City.

And, of course, celebrities were not left out of the party. Pabllo Vittar, Gil do Vigor, Luisa Sonza, Gloria Groove, Daniela Mercury and several others enjoyed the day on the most famous avenue in Brazil. In addition to those mentioned, a series of names are references to LGBTs, not only because of their personality and style, but also because of their looks. The clothes, accessories and jewelry used in shows or on social networks of celebrities become a fever in the blink of an eye.

1. Pablo Vittar

Pabllo bet on yellow, which dominated most of his look. Jacket, top and microshorts, all those pieces were yellow. The plush white sock matched the white shoes.

2. Luísa Sonza

The singer Luísa Sonza squandered all her sensuality with a black dress, nothing basic, full of glitter and long sleeves. To accompany, Luísa chose transparent tights and boots with a varnish finish. The highlight was the jewelry, with the use of necklaces and a cascade of bracelets.

3. Ellen Degeneres

Photo: Disclosure

Leaving Brazil, presenter Ellen Degeneres is one of the main voices of the LGBTQIA+ community in the United States. Ellen’s trademark is the pantsuits, which accompany the celebrity everywhere.

4. Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart with tomboy look. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/WireImage/Getty Images

Actress Kristen Stewart, made famous by the Twilight saga, also has influence on LGBTQIA+ fashion. A good example is the tomboy production, with a brown blouse produced with sweater-like fabric, white pants and oxford shoes.

5. Ludmilla

Ludmilla, who is always releasing hit after hit, also tends to set a trend with her looks. And she doesn’t always bet on big productions, Lud shows that it’s possible to make great combinations with basic pieces, but full of style.

6. Lady Gaga

Gaga has always shown the world her LGBTQIA+ pride, mainly through her attitudes and, of course, her clothes. In several shows and awards, Lady Gaga appeared with iconic looks, which will be marked by their beautiful jewelry in silver, gold, diamonds and everything else that is entitled to it.

7. Demi Lovato

Finally, Demi Lovato, who became known for her work at Disney, has a space and a voice in the LGBTQIA+ community. Since the beginning of her career, Demi’s looks have been talked about. Whether with colorful and extravagant pieces or clothes with neutral and discreet colors, the North American always rocks the wardrobe.

