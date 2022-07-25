Like Amber Heard, Johnny Depp Appeals Court Decision

Actor Johnny Depp decided to appeal on the 22nd of the jury’s verdict in millionaire defamation case involving him and his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Depp’s move came a day after the actress also notified her desire to file an appeal over the outcome of the lawsuit, which would lead to Heard paying more than $10 million to Depp and, in the opposite move, the “Pirates” star. of the Caribbean” to pay US$ 2 million to the artist.

In documents filed in Fairfax County and made available by Deadline, Depp appeals to the Virginia Court of Appeals “of all adverse decisions and the final judgment order”.

Thus, the actor wants the appeal to overturn the decision that forces him to pay $ 2 million for defamation against Amber Heard. Johnny Depp’s action also comes in response to the move given by Amber Heard on the 21st, when the actress also appealed the verdict.

She would have to pay Depp more than $10 million in damages after the court ruled that a 2018 opinion piece she wrote for The Washington Post – in which she made allegations of “domestic abuse” – was defamatory. against Johnny. “We believe that the court made mistakes that prevented a fair and consistent verdict with the First Amendment,” a spokesperson for Heard said in a statement, referring to the constitutional amendment protecting free speech.

