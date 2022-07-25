Lisca quotes LeBron and complains about Santos’ logistics: ‘It was a gymkhana’

Coach Lisca complained about Santos’ logistics for the match against Fortaleza today (24), at Castelão, for the 19th and final round of the first round of the Brazilian Championship. Peixe drew 0-0 in the coach’s debut.

Lisca quoted LeBron James, basketball star, to comment on the changes he wants to implement in CT Rei Pelé’s routine. And he wants the team to arrive two days early for away games.

“We started wrong on Wednesday after the game against Botafogo. Recovery can’t be on Thursday morning. Sleep is the biggest recovery a player can have. LeBron James sleeps 12 hours a day. They sleep to recover , they look like hibernated bears. We can’t finish the game at 0:00 and recover in the morning. We have to sleep and recover at 15:00. Santos has a very competent multidisciplinary team. But I couldn’t change everything on arrival. But I got scared. I worked here, we left at 14:00 and we arrived at the hotel in Fortaleza at 10:30 pm On Wednesday, I asked Diogo [Castro, coordenador de logística, para vir antes], but it had the Fortal here. Our hotel was fully booked. There were only people in abadá going in and out for the party. We working and they drinking. We couldn’t get a flight and hotel. I despaired. My debut, yeah. We were without Maicon, losing a defender. He brought Jair, but he took medicine and couldn’t play. It was a scavenger hunt. Let’s get better. If we can’t come two days early and sacrifice a little, we’re at the wrong club. Santos is a giant and he has to prepare well for the matches, prioritizing recovery”, said Lisca.

“It’s details that make a difference. We can lose a kingdom because of the nail in the horseshoe of the horse. The messenger doesn’t arrive and, without the message… Small details are fundamental and we sin a lot on this trip. Santos, I promise. A player likes to come a day earlier, but we are going to change this culture and the recovery too”, added the coach.

In addition to logistics, Lisca evaluated Santos’ draw. He didn’t like the first half, but he saw improvement in the final stage.

“We did little harm, we left their midfielders at ease and they manipulated. There were no clear situations, but dominance. We lost second and third ball, we were without muscle readiness, without acceleration. Fortaleza came in a huge need and started to win duels. . In the second half he reversed with the moves. Lucas Barbosa started very well, Balieiro too. Ângelo started well in front, but he needs to help behind. He stifled even coming in later, playing here is difficult. It’s very muffled. heat, that breath. The game became crazy. There and here, we could have paced more, made more use of the spaces”, he analyzed.

“We had the best chances of the game. Marcelo took it, we missed and Benevenuto took it off the line. For the second half, I wanted more. But as we didn’t produce in the first half and I do the mea culpa, I trained a little too much. Strategy was not well understood in the first half. We set out to do it in this game, but our block ended up being low on the field, even due to the imposition of Fortaleza. We grew in the second half, we won duels, Lucas Braga and Lucas Barbosa made combinations and Marcos Leonardo came in in the game. Field gets in the way, game is slow and the ball bounces and comes in the shin. Balieiro gave strength, entered with energy (…) In the end, we felt that we could have taken the three points. Fortaleza is very good, hard to believe they are in this situation,” he concluded.

Santos finished the first round of the Brasileirão in ninth place, with 26 points. Peixe will now have a free week for training with Lisca before facing Fluminense on August 1, at Vila Belmiro, for the 20th round.