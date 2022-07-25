Lisca says he despaired with preparation for his debut at Santos: “It was a competition” | saints

In a press conference given after the match, the coach spoke about the logistics faced by the entire delegation before this Sunday’s appointment.

– Santos has a wonderful team, very competent, in the area of ​​physiology, physical recovery, but I was scared. And also with the trip the day before. I worked here. We left the CT at 2 pm and arrived here at 10:30 pm – lamented the coach.

– First thing I asked for, but there’s Fortal (a festival) here too. Our hotel was fully booked. Everyone from abadá. We come to work, and the guys are partying, drinking at the door. But we couldn’t get a flight, hotel. And I despaired. My debut! With all this difficulty! It was a scavenger hunt,” she added.

1 of 2 Lisca spoke to the press after his debut at Santos — Photo: Bruno Giufrida Lisca spoke to the press after his debut at Santos — Photo: Bruno Giufrida

The Santos coach asked the athletes to sacrifice in order to improve their preparation before the games. Lisca got attached to big names in world sport to seek a modification from his previous work in away games, for example.

– It started wrong after the Wednesday game. Recovery cannot be on Thursday. Sleep is the biggest recuperator a player can have. Inaldo, a physiologist, showed a report that LeBron sleeps 12 hours a day, Usain Bolt sleeps ten hours a day. They sleep to recover, they look like bears – declared the trainer.

– Let’s improve, I talked to the players about it. If we don’t have the ability to come two days earlier, the player sacrifices himself a little… Santos is a giant, you have to prepare very well for the match. Our life is Santos, we have to prioritize recovery, logistics. This is fundamental – he sentenced.

Best moments: Fortaleza 0 x 0 Santos, for the 19th round of the Brasileirão 2022

This Sunday’s result left Santos with 26 points, in ninth place in the Brasileirão at the end of the first round. Lisca valued the team’s performance in the second stage. He predicts improvement in the coming weeks of work.

– If you cut out the last ten rounds, they (Fortress) are not in Z-4. As principal, they are not in the Z-4. As a visitor, perhaps. This is the general analysis. We were able to map the entrance on the first stick well, the entrances on the second as well. It lacked clairvoyance and effectiveness – summarized Lisca.

– It was necessary to push the ball inside. I think it’s a balance like that. I really liked the attitude of the second half – completed the coach.

+ Want to turn your football knowledge into cash prizes at each round of the Brasileirão? Access Cartola Express!

+ Click here and learn all about Santos

“Effort up there, technical quality down there”, says Isabel | The Voice of the Crowd

+ Let’s go Brazilian! The biggest offer of games for a price that gives game. Subscribe to Premiere!

🎧 Listen to the ge Santos podcast🎧