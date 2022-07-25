L’Oréal Paris celebrates black, Latino and Caribbean women in “Lessons of Valor”

The actress and spokesperson for the brand in Brazil, Taís Araujo, stars in the new chapter of the series and talks about female empowerment

L’Oréal Paris brought its spokeswoman from Brazil, Taís Araujo, to star in the new chapter of the series “Lessons of Valor”, which features representatives such as Kate Winslet and Viola Davis, with the slogan “Because you are worth a lot” to celebrate black, Latino and Caribbean women.

In the video, which was released this Monday (25), the day on which Black, Latin and Caribbean Women’s Day is celebrated, Taís gives a strong statement about female empowerment, encouraging and encouraging women to accept their beauty and reinforce the its value every day.

In addition to the video, the Mundo Negro website, in partnership with L’Oréal Brasil and Mover — Movimento pela Equidade Racial —, promotes a list of the 10 outstanding black women in Brazil with the aim of reinforcing the importance of the date and highlighting the performance of black women from different areas.

The honorees were chosen by the CEO and editor-in-chief of Mundo Negro, Silvia Nascimento, through editorial criteria, considering the relevance and social impact of these women in their communities, taking into account suggestions from black women who produce content for the site and networks. social.