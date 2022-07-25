Madame Web: Dakota Johnson appears as Julia Carpenter; Look!

The new movie from the universe of Spider man, Madame Webis filming in full swing in Boston, United States, and a fan has already registered actress Dakota Johnson on set, with a costume very similar to that of Julia Carpenter in the comics.

The video, a few seconds long, was posted on the “Dakota Johnson Updates” Twitter account. See below.

NEW: Dakota on the set of “Madame Web” yesterday, July 20, in Boston. #DakotaJohnson ?? Livdono IG Stories pic.twitter.com/3NlqMn98Ds — Dakota Johnson Updates (@dakotaj_updates) July 21, 2022

In the video, the actress can be seen wearing a red overcoat as she waits to film a scene from the film, surrounded by the crew and production objects.

In the comics, Julia Carpenter is the second Madame Web, a character created by Jim Shooter and Mike Zeck. Its first appearance was in 1984, in secret wars.

unlike the Madame Web Originally, an elderly woman with myasthenia gravis – an autoimmune disease that causes muscle weakness -, Julia acquired her powers when, still in college, she was unwittingly subjected to an experiment led by the Commission.

Julia goes on to work as a hero and later joins the West Coast Avengers.

What we already know about Madame Web

Delayed by three months, production will be the first in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe to focus on a woman. Dakota Johnson will play the title character.

In the comics, the original character is connected to a life support system that resembled a spider’s web, and, due to her age and medical condition, she has never actively fought villains.

The fans’ bet – shared with sources inside Sony – is that the film’s script should focus on the character’s sensory and psychic powers, like a Sony version of Doctor Strange.

A female character in Sony’s Marvel character universe has become a priority for the studio, which is aware of the long list of strong female characters that have appeared in the publisher’s comics over the years.

The little about the film that has already been released tells the story of a clairvoyant whose psychic abilities allow her to see inside the spider world itself.

In addition to Dakota Johnson, the cast includes stars Sydney Sweeney, Emma Roberts, Celeste O’Connor, Isabela Merced, Tahir Rahim, Mike Epps and Adam Scott.

The film’s new theatrical release date has been set for October 6, 2023, in the United States. The release date in Brazil has not yet been announced.