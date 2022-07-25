Manchester United impose condition to release Cristiano Ronaldo to Atletico Madrid, according to English press

Manchester United imposed a condition to release striker, who has yet to reappear for pre-season

The soap opera involving the future of Cristiano Ronaldo is gaining new chapters every day. This Sunday, the 24th, the English newspaper mirrorreported that Manchester United imposed a condition to release the striker, who is in talks with Atletico Madrid.

According to a report by the British vehicle, Manchester United releases Cristiano Ronaldo on one condition: on loan and with him renewing with the English club until June 2024.

According to mirrorManchester releases the Portuguese to compete in the Uefa Champions League, which is CR7’s desire, but maintains the chance of the shirt 7 to return to the club next season.

The board understands that there is a possibility of qualifying for the 2023/24 Champions League, so CR7 would return and do his last season with the Red Devils shirt.

Club awaits response from player

According to mirror, Manchester United has already submitted this proposal to Cristiano Ronaldo and his staff, who have not yet responded. In the coming days, this negotiation may gain momentum.