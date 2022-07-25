Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling skate in unusual video

Barbie will be the theater version of the most popular doll in the world. The production had its filming closed, but it did not limit the curious to publish behind-the-scenes videos.

A recent fan-made video of Barbie shows Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling skating, linking to previously leaked footage.

Continues after advertising

In the publication reported by ScreenRant, it does not contain details of the plot, but it is possible to see more prominently the costumes of Barbie and Ken in the feature film.

Check out the fan’s Instagram post:

More about Barbie

As the main characters, we will have Margot Robbie (Birds of Prey) as Barbie and Ryan Gosling (La La Land: Singing Seasons) as Ken.

The rest of the cast includes the following names: America Ferrera (Ugly Betty), Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Kate McKinnon (Ghostbusters), Alexandra Shipp (X-Men: Apocalypse) and Emma Mackey (Sex Education).

All these other actors have not had their roles released.

The live-action Barbie will be directed by Little Women’s Greta Gerwig. She also wrote the screenplay alongside Noah Baumbach for Marriage Story.

The live-action Barbie is a Warner Bros. project, although it was initially developed by Sony.

The release is scheduled for July 21, 2023.