Marvel Confirms What Everyone Wanted to Know About Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange 2 caused great doubt in fans with the plot of the multiverse. Captain Carter’s cameo led audiences to believe she would be the same character from What If, the creators clarified the situation.

The series’ panel at San Diego Comic Con 2022, the animation had a lot of new information. Through chatting with the audience, the show’s creators stated that the film’s character is not the same as What If.

“Our Captain Carter would have kicked Wanda’s ass,” the team stated (via DiscussingFilm).

The encounter with the Scarlet Witch of the Earth-838 version had the tragic outcome for the Captain’s version, with the multiverse being the backdrop for Marvel productions, it won’t be the last time that alternate versions will confuse fans’ heads.

Hayley Atwell as Captain Carter in Doctor Strange 2

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is directed by Sam Raimi, who also worked on the first Spider-Man trilogy. The film has garnered good reviews.

The script is developed by Michael Waldron, known for Rick and Morty and Loki, a Marvel series that was released on Disney+.

The cast includes Benedict Cumberbatch, Elizabeth Olsen, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Benedict Wong, Xochitl Gomez, Rachel McAdams and Michael Stuhlbarg.

Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (Doctor Strange 2) is now available on Disney+.