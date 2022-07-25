Marvel Explains Differences Between Kang and Thanos

Now, with the new announcements of Phases 4 and 5 from Marvel Studios, fans know what to expect from the future of the big productions, which, once again, will end with a flourish with two Avengers movies.

As we well know, the Infinity Saga was a huge success, in every way, and Marvel certainly wants to replicate that success in its new saga, the Multiverse Saga.

A big part of why the Infinity Saga worked so well is the fact that there was a lot of development and a villain that has won over audiences since his first appearance, back in The Avengersand only increased its popularity in infinity war and Ultimatumthe Thanos.

The new villain of the new phase is Kang, who already had his introduction (with one of his variants) in the final episode of the first season of Loki.

And Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, in an interview with Brandon Davis, commented on the differences between Thanos and Kang. He said that unlike Thanos, Kang “it’s many, many different characters”:

“What I love is that he’s totally different from Thanos. That he’s completely different, that he’s not just, ‘How about… there’s a bigger purple guy with a helmet.’ That’s not… you know, that’s not what Kang is. Kang is a very different kind of villain and the fact that he’s many, many different characters is what’s most exciting and what sets him apart the most.”

Kevin Feige also responded to how he felt to see the public and fans embracing the new villain, praising the actor who plays him, Jonathan Majors:

“Well, yeah… it all comes down to the cast and with Jonathan Majors, who I think took over the Hall H stage, you know, in the three minutes he was up there. It’s amazing. And I told him, there’s… no one’s shoulders I’d rather put the Multiverse Saga on than his. It’s really impressive what Jonathan Majors is capable of. And all the different incarnations, Variants, if you will, of Kang that we’ll see him do. It is very cool.”

The villain should keep his great development until the next Avengers films in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and in the second season of Loki (for now, as far as we know).

The last adventure of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes was in Avengers: Endgame is the twenty-second film from Marvel Studios, released in April 2019. It held the record for the highest grossing film in the history of cinema in 2019, until it lost the post again to avatar in 2021. Records aside, the film ended The Infinity Sagaand became the end of an era: the first generation of the MCU that started with the first Iron Man (2008).

The film was once again written by Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely and directed by Joe and Anthony Russo. In the midst of an epic cast, it was marked the last time we saw the original Six Avengers on screen: Robert Downey Jr; Scarlett Johansson, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Hemsworth, Jeremy Renner and Chris Evans. Currently, the film is available here in Brazil on Disney+!

