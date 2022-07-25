Marvel Removes Bridgerton Star From Secret Invasion Cast List

Marvel clarifies that bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page is not in Secret Invasion. Based on the comic book arc of the same name by Brian Michael Bendis and Leinil Francis Yu, Secret Invasion is the first and perhaps the biggest entry on Marvel’s Phase 5 streaming slate. In the story, the Skrulls infiltrate all aspects of life on Earth and replace various key figures on the planet using their shape-shifting abilities. Former SHIELD director Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and his Skrull associate Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) are reuniting on the show after Spider-Man: Far From Home confirmed the continuity of the partnership.

After creating excitement with top-notch Hollywood castings, the first shoot for Secret Invasion was revealed during Marvel’s panel at San Diego Comic-Con. The video revealed that the show begins with Nick Fury returning to Earth and meeting up with SHIELD agent Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Soon after, he will warn Don Cheadle’s War Machine about the impending threat on the planet. O Secret Invasion The trailer also included photos of new MCU stars Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Olivia Colman, though their characters have not been confirmed. Marvel later sent an email recapping the revelations from its Comic-Con panel, one part suggesting that Page was also a part of the thrilling miniseries. However, the studio has now offered an update on casting details for the show.

As confirmed by Marvel Studios in a new tweet, the Page will not appear in Secret Invasion. Her name was erroneously included in the show’s cast list, and that error has since been fixed. It’s not entirely clear how this mistake came about, as Marvel hasn’t elaborated much on this matter.

While Marvel has confirmed that Page’s inclusion in the Secret Invasion casting was an accident, curiosity remains as to why the studio made such a mistake. It seems to have been a simple mistake, as Marvel is often very secretive when it comes to their casting lists. Publishing one with such a big mistake is a surprising mistake for the studio. Page’s star has risen considerably since he courted audiences as the Duke of Hastings on Netflix bridgertonand he was at SDCC to promote his movie Dungeons and Dragons. He didn’t appear on the Marvel panel, but that doesn’t mean Page hasn’t spoken to the studio about a possible role in another project.

Whereas Marvel has explicitly clarified that Page is not in Secret Invasion, doesn’t seem like it’s trying to contain any information and keep its cast a secret. Interestingly, the show’s original and revised cast lists did not include many of the Secret Invasioncast members including Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald and Carmen Ejogo. However, that’s likely because Marvel was prioritizing those with the biggest names, which naturally include Jackson, Mendelsohn, and Clarke. As Secret Invasion As it gets closer, the studio will reveal even more about the series, including its long cast list. Marvel is eyeing a spring 2023 release, so there’s still plenty of time.

