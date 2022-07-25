Marvel series has first scene revealed

During San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Marvel released the first clip of Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur, a new Disney+ animated series.

The animated series is based on the characters of the same name from Marvel Comics and follows 13-year-old super-genius Lunella Lafayette and her 10-ton T-Rex, Devil Dinosaur.

Now, a first clip from Marvel has been revealed thanks to Marvel’s Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur panel at San Diego Comic-Con, introducing the series’ cast and creative team.

The clip shows Lunella, her best friend Casey and Devil Dinosaur getting ready for a mission in New York’s Lower East Side.

See the clip, below.

More about Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur

The project came to fruition when Marvel President Louis D’Esposito showed actor Laurence Fishburne the comic book.

Having read Moon-Boy and Devil Dinosaur growing up, Moon Girl piqued his interest, and he was inspired to create a project based on the duo.

The studio also announced that Omid Abtahi, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Michael Cimino, Indya Moore, Craig Robinson will be recurring stars, and Alison Brie, Andy Cohen, Daveed Diggs, Maya Hawke, Jennifer Hudson, Cliff “Method Man” Smith, Cobie Smulders, and Wesley Snipes will be guest stars.

Produced by Disney Television Animation, Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur is scheduled to debut on Disney+ in 2023.