Maurício Souza is the coach with the least time at Vasco since Celso Roth in 2010 | vasco

Maurício is Vasco’s second commander in 2022. He was announced on June 13 after the departure of Zé Ricardo, who asked to leave after accepting a proposal from Japanese football. In the period leading the team, Maurício Souza had three wins, three defeats and two draws in eight games, with a 46% success rate.

12 years ago, on May 18, 2010, Vasco hired Celso Roth for his second spell at the club. Five games and 25 days later, however, the captain accepted Internacional’s proposal during the stoppage for the World Cup and asked to leave São Januário. He led the team in a win, a draw and three losses, with only 27% success. Since then, 26 coaches have been in charge of the Vasco team until Maurício Souza was hired.

In the first decade of the 21st century, the two coaches with the least amount of time are Valdir Espinosa, who failed to agree on a renewal after 39 days, and Tita, who resigned after 41 days. More recently, last year, Lisca only spent 49 days in office, seven more than Maurício. He resigned after 12 games, with four wins, one draw and seven defeats.

Since 2003, when the Technicians Turnover of ge started doing the survey, no coach was fired by Vasco in less time than Maurício Souza.

Technicians with shorter working time at Vasco since 2003:

Celso Roth: 25 days in 2010

25 days in 2010 Valdir Espinosa: 39 days in 2007

39 days in 2007 Titan: 41 days in 2008

41 days in 2008 Maurício Souza: 42 days in 2022

42 days in 2022 List: 49 days in 2021

On the other hand, when it comes to more time at home, Renato Gaúcho is the record holder in the period, with 20 months and 25 days as Vasco’s coach: between 2005 and 2007, he led the team in 111 games, with 46 wins, 35 draws. and 30 defeats – 52% success. Then there is Jorginho, who spent 15 months and 10 days at Vasco, between 205 and 2016, and left after 87 games, with 44 wins, 25 draws and 18 defeats, adding up to 60%.

Technicians with the longest working time at Vasco since 2003:

Renato Gaucho: 20 months and 25 days between 2005 and 2007

20 months and 25 days between 2005 and 2007 Jorge: 15 months and 10 days between 205 and 2016

15 months and 10 days between 205 and 2016 Christopher Borges: 12 months and 11 days between 2011 and 2012

12 months and 11 days between 2011 and 2012 Dorival Junior: 11 months and 16 days between 2008 and 2009

11 months and 16 days between 2008 and 2009 Adilson Batista: 10 months and 1 day between 2013 and 2014

Vasco should have the interim Emílio Faro in charge of the team in the next two games, against CRB and Chapecoense. The club wants to map the market without haste and with the help of 777 Partners, about to buy SAF Vasco. After these two clashes, the team will have a 10-day no-commitment window, favoring the board’s search for a replacement.

