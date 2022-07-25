Meet Bingo, the Brazilian radio telescope that will map the dark part of the Universe – News









The Brazilian radio telescope Bingo is under development in Aguiar, Paraíba, and, like the famous James Webb space telescope, launched in 2021 by NASA, it aims to capture images and contribute to space research. Both allow the observation of farthest places in the universe, the so-called dark energy.

According to the coordinator of the Bingo Project and professor at USP, Elcio Abdalla, dark energy is the largest component of the universe and 95% of its content is completely unknown. Of this percentage, 27% are made up of dark matter and only 5% can be directly observed, baryonic matter.

"The vast majority of the 5% [de matéria conhecida] is made up of hydrogen. Hydrogen emits a characteristic type of light, the so-called 21 cm line — an electromagnetic wave with a wavelength of approximately 21 cm", explains the theoretical physicist.











Thus, through the mapping of hydrogen and with information from the general theory of matter distribution and gravitational attraction, it is possible, by analyzing this type of wave, to establish a better understanding of the intrinsic structure of the Universe and its dark sector.

“Dark energy constitutes more than two-thirds of the material Universe, and is therefore essential to understand what kind of expansion takes place in the Universe. Being completely unknown, this part of the universe can bring surprises to us, who do not know, at the moment, estimate what happens with the dark sector and if it can be better studied and even used for something”, says Abdalla.

As a result, the national radio telescope will also observe and monitor the so-called Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (BAO), structures that extend over half a billion light-years into space. Research is a way of narrowing down the properties of dark energy so that we can understand a little more about its nature.

"Both observations go hand in hand, thus allowing science to be carried out in an effective and important way and capturing information about the formation of the first structures, the formation of galaxies and even larger structures", highlights the theoretical physicist.











The BAOs are so important that they are responsible for part of the telescope's name, which comes from an acronym for Baryon Acoustic Oscillations (B) from Integrated (I) Neutral (N) Gas (G) Observations (O). Integrated Observations, in free translation), that is, Bingo.



































The importance of Bingo

























Abdalla also states that the observations and conclusions obtained by the Brazilian equipment may allow, in the future, a sophisticated understanding of the universe. He points out that the results will eventually lead to more complex sources of clean energy, constant travel beyond Earth, prevention of asteroid strikes and even the possibility of life on other planets.

“These are some of the reasons why the study of astronomy and cosmology is not just a curiosity, but something useful and economically viable. Science seeks to put a limit to obscurity and achieve a prominent space in humanity”, says the expert.

The construction of Bingo's physical structure is a collaboration between Brazil and China. In total, it took about ten to fifteen years for the telescope to come into operation from the first ideas until the beginning of the observations. Currently, Abdalla explains that the device will come into operation in up to two years.







Bingo is the "Brazilian James Webb"?





Abdalla explains that, in general, NASA’s latest space telescope and the Brazilian project complement each other. “Bingo uses data from other telescopes in its calibration about the Universe, the complement being also true. The crossing of this information is much more important than each information itself”, he says.

Thus, while the information from James Webb is more relevant about the beginning of the Universe, about 500 million years after the Big Bang, the data that will be obtained by Bingo refer more to the time when dark energy imposed itself as part of dominant.



