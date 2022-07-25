Meeting with Textor, Durcesio and Paes leaves open the possibility of Botafogo doing works at Nilton Santos to bring fans closer to the field

Meeting held last Saturday (23/7) with the presence of John Textorof the president Durcesio Mello and Edward Breadsmayor of Rio de Janeiro, left open the possibility that the Botafogo do works on Nilton Santos Stadium in the sense of bring the crowd closer to the fieldas is the wish of the American businessman, reports the newspaper “O Globo”.

According to the report published this Monday (25/7), Paes left open the possibility of removing the athletics track. In the next visits of John Textor to Rio – the next one is scheduled for August -, new meetings will be held.

At the meeting, prepared by Durcesio, Textor and Paes “sealed” the permanence of the Botafogo in the stadium until the end of the contract with the city hall, in 2051. The carioca mayor stated that he prefers Glorioso to operate on site than to build a new stadium, as the American was thinking.

