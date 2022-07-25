Meta (Facebook) is being sued for using a trademark already registered

THE Meta Platformsthe company that controls the Facebookreceived a lawsuit for misuse of a trademark already registered in the Federal Court of Manhattan, in a lawsuit filed on July 19 by MetaX, a New York company that has created immersive virtual reality experiences.

MetaX told the court that it was “crushed” by Facebook’s rebranding to “Meta”, and that its ability to operate under the Meta name was crippled. Thus, MetaX accused Meta (Facebook) of breaking the law by using its trademarks and requested, through a court order, that the name “Meta” cannot be used by the social media company to supply goods and services that are override those of MetaX, in addition to claiming an unspecified amount of money for moral damages.

Facebook renamed its platform, using the same name as the plaintiff company, in October 2021, betting that the metaverse, virtual reality space, was to succeed on the mobile internet. In this regard, at the time, a statement made by MetaX founder Justin “JB” Bolognino, saying that Meta Platforms not only put the business at risk but also the entire industry and the intellectual property rights of the innovators who helped build it all. .

The plaintiff company also said in the lawsuit that it had already discussed a possible partnership with Facebook in 2017 and that a company executive praised one of MetaX’s experiences that year as something “incredible and spectacular”.

MetaX ended by saying that Facebook’s rebranding will take it out of the market, and that it has also made people mistakenly believe that the companies would be affiliates.