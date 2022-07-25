Microsoft confirms reduction in time to start Xbox Series X and S

At best deals,

Microsoft is working on streamlining the time it takes to launch both the Xbox Series X and Series S. Some users of Xbox Insiders, a program that lets gamers test features before they reach the public, have noticed this. After some questions on Twitter, Josh Munsee, the company’s integrated marketing director, confirmed the news.

Xbox Series S + Series X (Image: Vitor Pádua/Tecnoblog)

Currently, if you don’t leave your console on standby, it takes about 9 seconds between turning it on and opening the Xbox dashboard. The change Microsoft is working on is intended to reduce that time to four seconds. Undoubtedly, a big difference.

This was announced in a response to a tweet from a member of the Xbox Insiders program. In the reply, Josh Munsee pointed out the difference:

I can confirm – I worked with @harrisonhoffman and @jakerose27 to create a shorter start animation (~4s) than the original (~9s), helping to reduce the overall start time. Free translation of Josh Munsee’s tweet

As it is still part of a test wave, there is still no information on when Microsoft will make this news available to the public. In my opinion, I always get excited when load times or the like are shortened. Therefore, I consider this addition to be very welcome.

Discord is also coming to Xbox consoles

Another cool new addition that Xbox Insiders members are already experiencing is the addition of Discord Voice on Xbox One and Series X|S. This way, users will be able to use the app directly from their console to chat through voice channels or group calls.

In other words, the person will install the app and use it to chat with your server members and friends. It will be possible to check who is talking and control the volume as in the party option already available on the console. That is, the integration will be total.

Finally, when the company officially launches the feature, players will be able to enjoy it directly through the “Parties and chat” tab. It is important to remember that you will need to link your Discord account with your Xbox account.

Discord screen while playing on Xbox (Image: Disclosure / Microsoft)

Overall, this addition will be very interesting for users, especially for those who enjoy online gaming. That’s because chatting and setting up groups is an important part of the whole experience.

Are you excited for the news coming to Xbox consoles?

