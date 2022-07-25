Miss, military and Hollywood star. Who is the Wonder Woman that walks around Lisbon? – NiT

Gadot made the news because of his trip to the hospital, but it is in the cinemas that he is successful. He is in Portugal shooting the new film.

After standing out in the “Fast and Furious” saga, Gal Gadot became one of the most popular and sought-after actresses in Hollywood. She played Wonder Woman, starred in the Netflix blockbuster “Red Warning”is in the pipeline to be next “Cleopatra” and a villain in the remake of “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs”. In February, she was the protagonist of “Death on the Nile”, iconic Agatha Christie story centered on Detective Poirot, adapted by Kenneth Branagh (after “A Murder on the Orient Express”).

These days, Gadot is in Portugal preparing his next big film, “Heart of Stone”, where he will play opposite Jamie Dornan. However, the production is being troubled, mainly because the Israeli actress was forced to interrupt the work to be observed in the emergency room of the Beatriz Ângelo hospital, in Loures.

On social media, there was talk of Gadot’s presence in a Portuguese hospital over the last two days. According to “TV 7 Dias”, the visit really took place and everything took place in Loures. The presence of a huge security team will have drawn attention, despite the actress having been in observations for only about three hours. It is not known what prompted the trip to the hospital.

What is known is that Gadot’s presence was enough to provoke a commotion among fans. Anyway, it will be a good few months to see the work, a spy thriller that features scenes filmed in Lisbon, from Chiado to Estrela, passing through Mouraria.

Gal Gadot began her acting career over a decade ago, but it’s only in recent years that she’s become a household name. Interestingly, the 36-year-old Israeli never dreamed of being an actress. Everything happened by chance.

He grew up in Rosh HaAyin, Israel, just like his parents. Her maternal grandfather is a Holocaust survivor — the Nazis invaded Czechoslovakia, where the family lived, and sent them to the Auschwitz concentration camp. Of the family, the grandfather was the only survivor.

At 18, Gal Gadot knew her fate. Like all young Israelites, he had to complete a two-year mandatory military service. While she wasn’t called, and after finishing high school, his mother suggested that he sign up for a national miss contest. Something she wasn’t even particularly interested in.

“I entered, I never thought I would win, and then suddenly I won and then it scared me. I was like: what? Miss Israel? All the responsibility of being Miss Israel?” she recalled in a interview 2017 with “W” magazine.

After winning, she had to go to represent Israel in the Miss Universe world contest. Gal Gadot says she did her best not to win. “When I went to Miss Universe, I rebelled. I was afraid of being chosen again.” explained to “Glamour”. “She arrived late, she didn’t wear formal dresses. They tell you to bring a fancy dress to breakfast. No way! Who needs to wear a gala dress at 10:30?” It worked, because she didn’t win the contest.

Her goal was to become a lawyer — Gal Gadot entered law school and was focused on pursuing the profession. However, an opportunity arose to play a role in an Israeli series about the fashion world. “Bubot” debuted in 2007, when the actress was 22 years old, and it didn’t last long.

However, around the same time, a casting director who was looking for actresses for a “007” movie — “Quantum of Solace” — found her modeling job. Gal Gadot accepted a casting call for the role of Camille, but was Olga Kurylenko who ended up with the role.

However, Gadot impressed enough that his name was on the radar. And that’s how the Israeli got the role of Gisele Yashar in “Fast and furious” (2009), from the “Furious Speed” saga, with which she would become known.

As he had military experience — and his role was to provide combat training to recruits in the Israeli army — these skills were immediately taken advantage of by the director. Justin Lin. The filmmaker was thrilled with Gadot’s expertise in handling weapons. The actress didn’t even need a duo for the most difficult scenes.

It was these abilities that made her a regular character in the saga, who would reappear in “Fast and Furious 5” (2011), “Fast and Furious 6” (2013) and “Fast and Furious 7” (2015). The following year, she debuted as Wonder Woman in “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice”.

Before getting this role, she even considered quitting her acting career., as it was turned down for numerous projects. “There are so many ‘no’s. There’s so much rejection in this world that I’ve come to think: maybe this isn’t for me. Maybe I should go back to law school instead of dragging my family with me.” said to People magazine.

However, he managed to succeed in the industry. Yet the demanding training he had to go through to be Wonder Woman was even more difficult than the military service he did. For the role, she had to spend months riding a horse for an hour and doing weight exercises. She went on a two or three thousand calorie diet with avocado and oat smoothies, whole milk and protein powder to gain weight. She ended up with seven more pounds of muscle. She also trained with swords, learned capoeira, kickboxing and jiu-jitsu. But it made her a star in Hollywood.